Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

RALEIGH, NC. - EA Sports NHL, the popular video game series, shared its player ratings for the 2023 version of the product this week.
Six Carolina Hurricanes are rated an 87 or higher, led by Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas.
Carolina's highest-ranked player, Aho comes in at a 90 overall. Featuring his elite-level passing, top-tier deking, and spot-on slap shot accuracy in the game, the Canes' top center has truly developed into one of the best all-around forwards league-wide.
Since Aho entered the league during the 2016-17 season, no skater in the NHL has more shorthanded goals (16).
Aho one-times the opening goal of the 2023 postseason
After leading the Canes in both assists and points last season, Necas has jumped up in the eyes of the video game world. His setup ability has translated to strong passing and puck control attributes in this year's edition.
Accompanied with a 92 speed rating, we all know Marty Necas can fly, too.
An All-Star for the first time in his young career last season, many thought that #37 would find himself in the accuracy shooting competition at the Skills Competition. The cards didn't fall that way, but EA Sports NHL thinks that should have been the case.
With his slap shot accuracy, wrist shot accuracy, and puck control all coming in at 93s, Svechnikov should be an easy one to light the lamp with.
-
EA Sports NHL 24 will be available worldwide on October 6 and is available for preorder now.
