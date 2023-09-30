News Feed

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Aho, Necas, and Svechnikov lead the way for Carolina in this year's edition

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - EA Sports NHL, the popular video game series, shared its player ratings for the 2023 version of the product this week.

Six Carolina Hurricanes are rated an 87 or higher, led by Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas.

Sebastian Aho (90)

Carolina's highest-ranked player, Aho comes in at a 90 overall. Featuring his elite-level passing, top-tier deking, and spot-on slap shot accuracy in the game, the Canes' top center has truly developed into one of the best all-around forwards league-wide.

Since Aho entered the league during the 2016-17 season, no skater in the NHL has more shorthanded goals (16).

Aho one-times the opening goal of the 2023 postseason

Martin Necas (88)

After leading the Canes in both assists and points last season, Necas has jumped up in the eyes of the video game world. His setup ability has translated to strong passing and puck control attributes in this year's edition.

Accompanied with a 92 speed rating, we all know Marty Necas can fly, too.

Andrei Svechnikov (88)

An All-Star for the first time in his young career last season, many thought that #37 would find himself in the accuracy shooting competition at the Skills Competition. The cards didn't fall that way, but EA Sports NHL thinks that should have been the case.

With his slap shot accuracy, wrist shot accuracy, and puck control all coming in at 93s, Svechnikov should be an easy one to light the lamp with.

Other Notable Hurricanes Player Ratings

  • Jaccob Slavin - 88
  • Frederik Andersen - 88
  • Brent Burns - 87
  • Seth Jarvis - 83

EA Sports NHL 24 will be available worldwide on October 6 and is available for preorder now.

