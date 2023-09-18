Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

They Said It

Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke reflecting on the tournament as a whole for the group...

"When we first started we said that it was all about the process and not the results. It was great for them to go 3-0, but more importantly, it was great to see our players understand the concepts, especially the forecheck. To see where they were from the first game to the second game, and then the third [was great.]. We threw a lot at them, but seeing them understand how we want to play and seeing those improvements game in and game out is more important for their development than going 3-0."

Ryan Suzuki offering thoughts on why he felt the team was successful in all three games...

"It's a short tournament, you have to find ways to find chemistry quick. I thought we did and all of our lines were clicking at times. That was huge. It was fun. Whenever you're communicating well, good things happen."

Jakub Vondras on his dazzling start to the contest, which set the tone for his club...

"I had a lot of work then, but the rest of the game the guys did a really good job in front of me. Physically and mentally I felt in the game, which was good. It was a good win for us."