Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

ESTERO, FL. - A third game in four days proved to be no problem for the Carolina Hurricanes' up-and-coming talent, as they finished their perfect tournament with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Dropping the puck at 10 a.m. on a Monday morning proved to be a factor early, but one that provided Carolina's group with a first-minute advantage. Nashville defender Dylan MacKinnon attempted to make a breakout pass from behind his team's net, but perhaps still in a sleepy daze, he failed to see Vasily Ponomarev right in front of his netminder's crease.
The failed effort bounced off of the right leg of Ponomarev and behind Preds netminder Yaroslav Askarov, making it a 1-0 contest just 57 seconds in.