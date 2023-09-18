News Feed

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Ponomarev, Suzuki impress again as team wraps up 3-0-0 event

9.18.23 Win Recap
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ESTERO, FL. - A third game in four days proved to be no problem for the Carolina Hurricanes' up-and-coming talent, as they finished their perfect tournament with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Dropping the puck at 10 a.m. on a Monday morning proved to be a factor early, but one that provided Carolina's group with a first-minute advantage. Nashville defender Dylan MacKinnon attempted to make a breakout pass from behind his team's net, but perhaps still in a sleepy daze, he failed to see Vasily Ponomarev right in front of his netminder's crease.

The failed effort bounced off of the right leg of Ponomarev and behind Preds netminder Yaroslav Askarov, making it a 1-0 contest just 57 seconds in.

From there, 19-year-old Jakub Vondras was the star of the first frame for the Canes. Faced with 17 shots and consistent pressure, the 2022 sixth-round selection was up to par on all of them, keeping his team in front.

Thankfully for the netminder's sake, Carolina was able to lighten his workload in the second, allowing just four shots to Nashville. Although one got through, it was not before Ryan Suzuki continued his outstanding showing and doubled the lead for his squad.

Taking a one-goal lead back to the locker room once again, the back-and-forth goal-scoring would continue in the third, but that wouldn't be enough for Nashville.

Ponomarev made his morning a multi-point one to begin the final trading of goals, setting up Blake Murray to make it 3-1, Despite the Preds' pushback, the final horn eventually sounded with Carolina still in front.

They Said It

Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke reflecting on the tournament as a whole for the group...

"When we first started we said that it was all about the process and not the results.  It was great for them to go 3-0, but more importantly, it was great to see our players understand the concepts, especially the forecheck.  To see where they were from the first game to the second game, and then the third [was great.]. We threw a lot at them, but seeing them understand how we want to play and seeing those improvements game in and game out is more important for their development than going 3-0."

Ryan Suzuki offering thoughts on why he felt the team was successful in all three games...

"It's a short tournament, you have to find ways to find chemistry quick.  I thought we did and all of our lines were clicking at times.  That was huge.  It was fun.  Whenever you're communicating well, good things happen."

Jakub Vondras on his dazzling start to the contest, which set the tone for his club...

"I had a lot of work then, but the rest of the game the guys did a really good job in front of me.  Physically and mentally I felt in the game, which was good.  It was a good win for us."

What's Next?

The Carolina Hurricanes open on-ice sessions for their 2023 training camp Thursday. A complete schedule can be found here.

Practices open to the public are listed here.

