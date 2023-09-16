Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

They Said It

Assistant Coach Tim Gleason sharing his thoughts on the performance...

"Off the hop, we didn't come out how we wanted to, but we built a game. We've got some things to improve on in the defensive zone, but it's new to a lot of guys. You can see some things are getting better each time out, and ultimately that's what you want."

Forward Justin Robidas on the effort...

"We were flat to start. It was two games in under 24 hours for a lot of our guys, but we got our legs going. In the second we started to play the Hurricane way and that's what we wanted."

Goaltender Yaniv Perets on his outing in net, earning the victory after stopping 29 out of 32 over the course of 65 minutes...

"I thought it went well. I think I have some things to clean up but I'm just going to take the positives and keep moving forward. It was my first full-length game in a while, and I'm glad I was able to play the whole thing, it was fun. I'm happy we came out with the win and that's all that matters."