Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers
Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule
Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout
Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase
2023-24 Uniform Schedule Announced
Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs
Ladd Announces Retirement
Canes Players Relish Day At The Ballpark
2023-24 Bally Sports South Broadcast Info Announced
Mailbag #65: Antti Raanta
Martinook Strengthens Community Ties With Upcoming Event
Canes Announce Working Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
Canes' National Television Schedule Announced
Canes to Host Community Preseason Game on Sept. 27
Single Game Tickets On Sale This Week: Matchups To Know
Canes Sign Beaulieu To Professional Tryout
Canes Individual Game Tickets Available Aug. 24
Lease Extension Reflects Canes' Growth & Builds Excitement For The Future

Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

Group improves to 2-0 with afternoon victory

9.16.23 Recap Win
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ESTERO, FL. - Despite trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes of play, the Carolina Hurricanes came from behind to earn a 4-3 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Slow out of the gate, the Canes conceded a goal in each of the first two periods.  Although the two got by starting netminder Yaniv Perets, the NCAA champion provided a few timely saves to keep the deficit from getting worse.

However, when the third period came, the prospects flipped a switch.

Striking twice in just over three minutes to tie the game, the flurry of goals began when Griffin Mendel jumped up in the play shorthanded.  Receiving a gorgeous saucer feed from Justin Robidas, the 6-foot-6 defender stuffed home his own rebound to get Carolina on the board.

Then, under two minutes later, pressure in the attacking end led to an equalizer from Ryan Suzuki.

Coming alive quickly and appearing to stun Tampa Bay after they'd controlled the start of the contest, Robidas then chimed in on the goal-scoring himself to push Carolina in front.

A power play tally, Suzuki earned a second point with a helper, and Vasily Ponomarev registered his third point in two games by creating the rebound for Robidas.

Tampa Bay would respond with a goal of their own on the man advantage inside the final five minutes, forcing overtime, and the already mandatory shootout to become a deciding one.

Suzuki and Noel Gunler found twice for the Canes through the first five rounds, and in sudden death, Blake Murray prevailed as the hero.

They Said It

Assistant Coach Tim Gleason sharing his thoughts on the performance...

"Off the hop, we didn't come out how we wanted to, but we built a game.  We've got some things to improve on in the defensive zone, but it's new to a lot of guys.  You can see some things are getting better each time out, and ultimately that's what you want."

Forward Justin Robidas on the effort...

"We were flat to start.  It was two games in under 24 hours for a lot of our guys, but we got our legs going.  In the second we started to play the Hurricane way and that's what we wanted."

Goaltender Yaniv Perets on his outing in net, earning the victory after stopping 29 out of 32 over the course of 65 minutes...

"I thought it went well.  I think I have some things to clean up but I'm just going to take the positives and keep moving forward.  It was my first full-length game in a while, and I'm glad I was able to play the whole thing, it was fun.  I'm happy we came out with the win and that's all that matters."

What's Next?

The young players are off on Sunday and will close out the tournament Monday morning against Nashville (10 a.m.)

