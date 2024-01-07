Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

World Juniors Recap...

Both Czechia and Sweden earned medals at this past week's event, bronze for the Czechs, and silver for the host country.

Unger Sorum, a 2023 second-round pick of the Canes, appeared to have his stock rise once again, producing six points in seven games.

"I thought he was great. I think you saw the best of his attributes. He holds onto pucks and he creates plays out of nothing," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said of Unger Sorum's play in the tournament. "The ability to find time and space is always challenging when you move up a level, and that's not to say that World Juniors is a step up from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), but being able to adapt to making decisions quicker and finding time and space is a premium in the NHL, and that's something that Felix excels at."

Now set to finish the season with Leksands IF of the top-tier SHL, the 18-year-old has provided lots to be excited about over the last six months.

As for Vondras, a 2022 sixth-round selection, he appeared in just one game, but he made it count when his number was called.

Czechia rode with Arizona Coyotes top prospect Michael Hrabal for the first six games of the tournament but elected to turn to Vondras during the first period of the bronze medal game. After a rocky start, Vondras dialed it in, stopping 17 out of 20 in total as his team put together an amazing come-from-behind effort.

The athletic, 6-foot-4 netminder will now return to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Currently leading the Central Division, Sudbury is expected to compete for an OHL title, and there may be some big, important games for Vondras to play in the next few months.