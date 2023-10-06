Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Youngsters Hook Up Early

With Friday's preseason finale at PNC Arena expected to be an "NHL dress rehearsal" of sorts, this evening was an opportunity for the up-and-coming talent, as well as the tryout players, to make one final impression.

Three players who made the most of the chance were Jamieson Rees, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ryan Suzuki.

Inside the first five minutes of the game, the trio worked into the Nashville zone and went tic-tac-toe past Juuse Saros to open the evening's scoring.