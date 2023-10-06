News Feed

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

NHL Announces Start Time Changes

Stepan Announces Retirement

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Saros stops 39 out of 40 for Nashville

10.5.23 Recap Frame
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, TN. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up the road portion of their preseason schedule on Thursday, being handed a 5-1 defeat from the Nashville Predators.

Youngsters Hook Up Early

With Friday's preseason finale at PNC Arena expected to be an "NHL dress rehearsal" of sorts, this evening was an opportunity for the up-and-coming talent, as well as the tryout players, to make one final impression.

Three players who made the most of the chance were Jamieson Rees, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ryan Suzuki.

Inside the first five minutes of the game, the trio worked into the Nashville zone and went tic-tac-toe past Juuse Saros to open the evening's scoring.

Suzuki Suffers Upper-Body Injury

Unfortunately, the night would not be all positive for Suzuki.

While chasing a puck on the forecheck during the second period, the 2019 first-round draft pick caught an unnecessary elbow up high from Nashville's Alexandre Carrier. The Predators defenseman was given a penalty for it, but the impact sent Suzuki down and immediately to the locker room.

He would not return.

No further update was available on his status post-game.

10.5.23 Suzuki Editorial

Suzuki has had an unfortunate history of injuries over the past few seasons.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Raanta, Kochetkov Both See Action

From the onset of training camp Rod Brind'Amour had stated that the plan in net for Carolina was to get Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta's workload ramped up as preseason play went along.

Although ideally, Raanta would have played all 60 minutes tonight, a 5-1 score after two periods (to no fault of Raanta) allowed the team to get Pyotr Kochetkov the final 20 minutes.

Raanta stopped 18/22, with one of the goals against coming while down a man.

Kochetkov turned away all seven shots faced.

It is expected that Andersen will partner with Yaniv Perets tomorrow night.

What's Next After Tonight?

The Canes will be right back in action Friday night against the Nashville Predators, this time at PNC Arena.

