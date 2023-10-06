NASHVILLE, TN. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up the road portion of their preseason schedule on Thursday, being handed a 5-1 defeat from the Nashville Predators.
Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville
Saros stops 39 out of 40 for Nashville
Youngsters Hook Up Early
With Friday's preseason finale at PNC Arena expected to be an "NHL dress rehearsal" of sorts, this evening was an opportunity for the up-and-coming talent, as well as the tryout players, to make one final impression.
Three players who made the most of the chance were Jamieson Rees, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ryan Suzuki.
Inside the first five minutes of the game, the trio worked into the Nashville zone and went tic-tac-toe past Juuse Saros to open the evening's scoring.
Suzuki Suffers Upper-Body Injury
Unfortunately, the night would not be all positive for Suzuki.
While chasing a puck on the forecheck during the second period, the 2019 first-round draft pick caught an unnecessary elbow up high from Nashville's Alexandre Carrier. The Predators defenseman was given a penalty for it, but the impact sent Suzuki down and immediately to the locker room.
He would not return.
No further update was available on his status post-game.
© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes
Raanta, Kochetkov Both See Action
From the onset of training camp Rod Brind'Amour had stated that the plan in net for Carolina was to get Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta's workload ramped up as preseason play went along.
Although ideally, Raanta would have played all 60 minutes tonight, a 5-1 score after two periods (to no fault of Raanta) allowed the team to get Pyotr Kochetkov the final 20 minutes.
Raanta stopped 18/22, with one of the goals against coming while down a man.
Kochetkov turned away all seven shots faced.
It is expected that Andersen will partner with Yaniv Perets tomorrow night.
What's Next After Tonight?
The Canes will be right back in action Friday night against the Nashville Predators, this time at PNC Arena.
Worth A Click
CanesCast Episode 262: Fantasy & Reality
Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing
The Storm Report Episode #2: Seth Jarvis
Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason
Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead
Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced
2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now