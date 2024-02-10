Projected Lineup: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have Andrei Svechnikov back in the lineup on Saturday as they host the New Jersey Devils for Whalers Night.

Sidelined since January 19 due to an upper-body suffered against the Detroit Red Wings, the 2023 All-Star had been close to returning for a while, but after being a full participant at morning skate, it appears today is that day.

With 30 points in 29 games this season, the group has looked most dangerous when Svechnikov is in the mix.

On the blue line, Brett Pesce took part in morning skate, but may not be ready to return from his illness yet. Missing Thursday's win over Colorado, #22 operated as an extra with Brendan Lemieux at morning skate, and following the effort, Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure if the defender would be available this evening.

If Pesce is unable to play, Tony DeAngelo would be called on to play in back-to-back games for the first time in nearly two months.

Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov was in the starter's crease to start the day, likely signaling that he's in line to make a third consecutive start. The 24-year-old had an unconventional route to his 12th win of the season on Thursday, having to re-enter the game for the third period after being pulled at the end of 20 minutes.

Antti Raanta, who suffered a lower-body injury during the second period against Colorado, will be out for "at least a couple of weeks", per Brind'Amour.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teräväinen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Orlov

DeAngelo - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Brett Pesce (Illness)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei