Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. New York

Canes to go back to Kochetkov again after back-to-back wins; Svechnikov likely to return

ProjectedLineup113023_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will to make a third consecutive start on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders.

The 24-year-old has been solid in his last two starts, allowing just two goals in a win over Columbus, and only one in Tuesday's victory versus Philadelphia.

In four starts/five games played this month, Kochetkov is 3-1 with a .929 save percentage and a shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In front of Carolina's crease, Andrei Svechnikov appears ready to return to action after missing Tuesday's game due to an illness.

37 skated alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen to start the day, while Michael Bunting, who had a multi-point game next to Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, remained in that spot to start the day.

However, Rod Brind'Amour suggested not reading too far into the combinations shown at morning skate.

"We may or may not keep those guys together, we'll see how everything pans out," the head coach said.

Svechnikov was back in his usual power play spot during special teams drills though.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

