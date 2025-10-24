Andersen's Admirable Outing In Denver

DENVER - As the old adage goes, your goaltender has to be your best penalty killer. On Thursday, Frederik Andersen was that for the Carolina Hurricanes, and then some.

Although his evening started with four first-period goals of support, the performance was no walk in the park. Facing 18 shots in the opening 20 minutes, it was clear that the high-powered Avalanche were not going to go away quietly. Seven of those 18 were classified as high-danger chances by NaturalStatTrick, which is noteworthy, because entering Thursday's play, the Canes had allowed fewer than seven high-danger chances in half of their entire games they'd played thus far this season.

Yet, Andersen stood tall.

“He was the reason we got two points, for sure," Rod Brind'Amour praised post-game. "I don’t think we’ve ever given up that many shots or Grade A chances... (He faced) great scoring chances. He was phenomenal."

Aided by a whopping six power play chances over the final 40 minutes, Colorado was eventually able to close the gap in the third, but not before countless gargantuan stops from the man they call "Zilla".

Cale Makar on a breakaway? Denied. Josh Manson walking in alone? Turned aside.

Including a second period in which the Canes were outshot 16-5, Andersen repeated the same mantra that he's carried with him through all of his tenure as a Hurricane.

"One (save) at a time. Just try to give us a chance for the next one," he said following the final horn. "Obviously, it was nice to be in the driver's seat for a bit in terms of goals. They battled their way back, but we stuck with it and got the two points."