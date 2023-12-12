Projected Lineup: December 12 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Andrei Svechnikov tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour shared following the team's morning skate that the forward will be "out for a while" after suffering an upper-body injury on the trip. #37 had missed the team's previous two games and underwent an MRI yesterday. The results turned up some not-so-good news.

Disappointing news for the forward who missed the start of the season due to the ACL injury he suffered in March, Svechnikov had produced 11 points in 16 games since his return.

The sidelining of the 2023 All-Star creates even more trouble for an offense that has had difficulty scoring lately (7G in 4GP). However, someone who has not had trouble scoring lately is Stefan Noesen, and because of that, he may be in line for more ice time tonight.

Skating to the left of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis this morning, the power forward has scored in each of the last two games. Averaging just 8:09 at even strength per night thus far this season, his 3.54/points per 60 ranks 10th among all NHL skaters who have played in at least 20 games.

On the back end, Brett Pesce is questionable for tonight (illness). The defenseman missed Monday's practice because he was under the weather, but operated in his normal spot alongside Brady Skjei to start the day. Brind'Amour said it will depend on how he feels when the team returns to the rink this evening.

And lastly, in goal, the rotation continues for the Canes. Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start tonight after Antti Raanta played Saturday in Vancouver.

The 24-year-old was superb through the first 40 minutes against the Flames on Thursday in his last start, but had some troubles during the third en route to an eventual 3-2 loss. He has not yet faced the Senators in his career.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Lemieux

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

PP1: Aho, Drury, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Orlov OR Slavin