Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Canes Blanked By Lightning

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay

Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado

Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start

Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors

Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado

Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Canes vie for a second win in as many days, as they meet the Sharks for the second time in as many weeks

LeadGraphic102723_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to ride the momentum from Thursday's thrilling overtime victory as they get right back into game action Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

-

When: Friday, October 27

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 4-4-0 (8 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game:

-

Sharks Record: 0-6-1 (1 Point, 8th, Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 6-0 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, October 26

Last Time Out

  • Martin Necas stole the show in the Canes' return home on Thursday, factoring in on all three goals, including scoring the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Carolina trailed for the majority of the contest after allowing both goals in the first period but built a game quite nicely as they came from behind to win.

Bounced Back On Home Ice

  • Playing their first home game in 15 days on Thursday, the Canes got back on track after a 2-4 road trip.  Blanked Tuesday night in Tampa, the newly-formed line of Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Martin Necas combined for six points in the 3-2 victory.  Rod Brind'Amour, who was critical of the group's "team game" on the trip, also shared post-game that the victory over Seattle was a step in the right direction.

Discipline = Success

  • Staying out of the box has been an issue for the Canes to start the year, leading the league with 45 penalties taken entering Thursday's play.  Last night they took just one, successfully killing off a Bunting minor in the second period.

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina has become synonymous with having a superb penalty kill. In fact, since the start of the 2018-19 season, they have the best penalty kill in the NHL (84.3%). They also rank tied for second with 44 shorthanded goals. This year though, it's been a different story. The units have killed just 69.7%, sitting 29th in the NHL.

Welcome To The Loudest House

  • Playing in just their third home game of the season, the Canes have accumulated a record of 122-46-18 at PNC Arena during Rod Brind'Amour's tenure as head coach.  Only Tampa Bay and Boston have better points percentages during that time.

Debut Day For Svech?

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov, who has been sidelined since March 11 when he suffered an ACL injury, could make his much-anticipated season debut tonight. His status remains up in the air, but Rod Brind'Amour said following Wednesday's practice, "When he gives us the green light, we'll definitely chuck him in there."

In Net

  • After Frederik Andersen made his return to the crease on Thursday and Pyotr Kochetkov was reassigned to Syracuse (AHL), all signs point to Antti Raanta making his first start in eight days this evening. "Father Finn" earned a win over this same Sharks group last week, but was pulled from his next start in Seattle.  In 13 career games against San Jose, he has a .923 save percentage.

On The Other Side

  • The Sharks are the only team in the NHL yet to win a game this season. Outscored by their opposition 29-8, San Jose comes to town for a back-to-back after being blanked in Tampa by a score of 6-0 on Thursday.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "progressing nicely" as of October 25.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. He is also skating and "getting closer" to returning to game action.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov, who is working his way back from ACL surgery in March, has been practicing with the team in a standard practice jersey as of this week. He appears to be poised to return to game action any day now.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a lower-body injury last Thursday in Seattle. He will miss 2-4 weeks, per the team's PR department on October 25.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

  • Coming to tonight's game? Save $15 on parking by purchasing in advance. Click here to buy.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will be fully off on Saturday.  They'll return to work on Sunday, practicing before flying to Philadelphia ahead of Monday's game.

