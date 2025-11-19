Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes take the national stage on Wednesday when they face the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 19

Puck Drop: 9:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 13-5-1 (27 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, Nov. 17

Wild Record: 9-7-4 (22 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Nov. 16