Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Canes face Minnesota for the second time in two weeks

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes take the national stage on Wednesday when they face the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

---

When: Wednesday, Nov. 19

Puck Drop: 9:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 13-5-1 (27 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, Nov. 17

---

Wild Record: 9-7-4 (22 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Nov. 16

Last Time Out...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov came within 10 seconds of a shutout on Monday, stopping 27 out of 28 shots faced in a 3-1 win at TD Garden.
  • Defenseman Joel Nystrom had the first multi-point night of his NHL career, providing two primary helpers.
  • Forward Taylor Hall also had a pair of points, including a highlight-reel goal in the third period.

Road Ready...

  • Carolina continues a four-game road swing this evening amid an impressive start to its set of games away from Lenovo Center.
  • Monday's win in Boston marked the Canes' seventh win in their first 10 away games this season. Only once in franchise history has the club bettered that mark through 10 road matchups, when it won eight to open the 2021-22 slate.
  • Leading the NHL in shots per game on the road this season (34.1), Carolina will look to keep it rolling in another hostile environment tonight in St. Paul.

Let's Chat...

  • The Hurricanes could welcome Jalen Chatfield back to the lineup as he nears his return from an injury sustained in Carolina's last meeting with Minnesota.
  • Speaking to reporters after practice yesterday, Rod Brind'Amour said he expects the blueliner back at some point in the next three games, if not tonight: "He's been out for a little while, but I think if he's not in (Wednesday), I'm sure it'll be on this road trip at some point."

In Net...

  • Prior to Saturday, the Canes had evenly distributed the workload in their three-man goalie rotation between Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi, and Pyotr Kochetkov since all three became healthy and available. Saturday would have been Bussi's turn, but instead the team elected to go with Andersen again, who had just started Tuesday against Washington. On Monday, they went with Kochetkov in Boston.
  • With that in mind, the team will likely either go with Andersen or Bussi tonight.
  • Bussi's last appearance saw him backstop a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 9. The 27-year-old stopped 16 of 20 shots to earn his fourth win in five career starts. Andersen suffered an overtime loss on Saturday against the Oilers.

On The Other Side...

  • 4-0-1 in its last five games, Minnesota's last regulation loss came to Carolina when it visited Lenovo Center on Nov. 6.
  • During that five-game run, 23-year-old backstop Jesper Wallstedt has been stellar, winning his three starts and going a perfect 64-for-64 in his last two outings. On the year, Wallstedt ranks second in both GAA (2.10) and save percentage (.924) among all NHL netminders.
  • Forward Kirill Kaprizov is having another stellar season, producing 23 points in 20 games and helping the power play convert on 26.0% of their tries, fourth-best among all NHL teams.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield entered concussion protocol on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8. He returned to practice with the team on Nov. 18 and is expected to play "at some point" during the team's current road trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Thursday. They'll return to game action on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.
  • Next Game: Friday, Nov. 21 at Winnipeg | 8:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

