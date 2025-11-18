Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the effort...

"I thought it was a solid game. We had a game plan, and the guys stuck to it for the most part. It's 2-0 going to the third, and we maybe sat back a little, but that's kind of natural. They were kind of throwing everything at you, but I thought we had a really solid game all around. 20 guys and everyone contributed."

Taylor Hall expressing similar thoughts...

"(The Bruins), they're not afraid to sit back and force you to make mistakes. They have a really good neutral zone trap. I think the last time we played here, we fed into that a bit. We turned pucks over, and they have some dangerous players. We didn't do that as much tonight. We still had some moments where we gave it to them, but for the most part, we controlled play by just taking what was given."

Jordan Staal reviewing Pyotr Kochetkov's night...

"Koochie was great. He's been great for us since he got back. He made some key saves and gave us a great chance to win..."

Pyotr Kochetkov after improving to 4-0-0 on the season...

"Every game the guys, defense and forwards, (are) very helpful. There's no surprises for nobody. We have a system, and guys always do well. For me, I'm very excited to play for the guys because they help me every night."