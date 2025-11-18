Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

BOSTON - Two-point performances from Taylor Hall and Joel Nystrom, as well as a 29-save showing from Pyotr Kochetkov, led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
As was the case in the two clubs' meeting two-and-a-half weeks ago, the opening 20 minutes passed with a handful of chances for both sides, but no goals. But unlike in that matchup on Nov. 1, Carolina netted the game's first goal just before the midway point of period two, as Jordan Staal managed to bat home a Joel Nystrom rebound with one hand.
Five minutes later, Mark Jankowski pushed the Canes' lead to two, depositing more loose change after Hall's initial shot hit him and dropped conveniently to his stick. Hall shone once again in the third period, capping things off with a slick insurance tally at 17:27.
Kochetkov's shutout bid was foiled with a garbage-time goal in the final seconds, but the 26-year-old maintained his perfect record with his fourth straight win to start the season.