Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

BOSTON - Two-point performances from Taylor Hall and Joel Nystrom, as well as a 29-save showing from Pyotr Kochetkov, led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.

As was the case in the two clubs' meeting two-and-a-half weeks ago, the opening 20 minutes passed with a handful of chances for both sides, but no goals. But unlike in that matchup on Nov. 1, Carolina netted the game's first goal just before the midway point of period two, as Jordan Staal managed to bat home a Joel Nystrom rebound with one hand.

Five minutes later, Mark Jankowski pushed the Canes' lead to two, depositing more loose change after Hall's initial shot hit him and dropped conveniently to his stick. Hall shone once again in the third period, capping things off with a slick insurance tally at 17:27.

Kochetkov's shutout bid was foiled with a garbage-time goal in the final seconds, but the 26-year-old maintained his perfect record with his fourth straight win to start the season.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Taylor Hall tallied two points (1G, 1A) to push his point streak to three games. Hall has found the scoresheet in five of his last six outings, co-leading the team with six points in that span.
  • Forward Mark Jankowski's first goal of the season served as the game-winner on Monday. With that marker, every forward who has suited up for the Hurricanes this season has scored.
  • Forward Jordan Staal scored for the second straight game, recording points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
  • Defenseman Joel Nystrom (2A) recorded the first multi-point game of his career.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has now won his first four starts in a season for the first time in his career. His seven total goals allowed this season are also his fewest through four starts to open a campaign.
  • The Hurricanes have seven wins through their first 10 road games of a season for the third time in franchise history, following 2021-22 (8) and 2024-25 (7).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the effort...

"I thought it was a solid game. We had a game plan, and the guys stuck to it for the most part. It's 2-0 going to the third, and we maybe sat back a little, but that's kind of natural. They were kind of throwing everything at you, but I thought we had a really solid game all around. 20 guys and everyone contributed."

Taylor Hall expressing similar thoughts...

"(The Bruins), they're not afraid to sit back and force you to make mistakes. They have a really good neutral zone trap. I think the last time we played here, we fed into that a bit. We turned pucks over, and they have some dangerous players. We didn't do that as much tonight. We still had some moments where we gave it to them, but for the most part, we controlled play by just taking what was given."

Jordan Staal reviewing Pyotr Kochetkov's night...

"Koochie was great. He's been great for us since he got back. He made some key saves and gave us a great chance to win..."

Pyotr Kochetkov after improving to 4-0-0 on the season...

"Every game the guys, defense and forwards, (are) very helpful. There's no surprises for nobody. We have a system, and guys always do well. For me, I'm very excited to play for the guys because they help me every night."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Tuesday in Minnesota ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Wild.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Minnesota | 9:30 p.m. ET | TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

