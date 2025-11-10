Recap: Canes Battle Back To Topple Toronto

Ehlers, Miller, Stankoven post two points apiece as Carolina wins fourth straight

RECAP

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - Trailing by two with just under half the game remaining, the Carolina Hurricanes bagged three unanswered goals to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

As both sides hit the ice for the second straight night, their offenses came out firing with a combined five goals in the first period. William Nylander's first of two goals opened the scoring at the five-minute mark, before Carolina pushed back and struck twice in a span of 5:57 - a power-play blast by Sebastian Aho to level the score, then a well-played rush chance finished off by Seth Jarvis to take the lead.

Before the horn sounded to end the period, though, Toronto's talent tallied two more of its own to take the lead heading into the second, and another Leafs goal then stretched that lead to two just past the midway mark of the contest. A string of shots off the post and missed breakaway bids threatened to further frustrate the visitors, but Sean Walker's seeing-eye shot late in the frame calmed the waters and halved the deficit, bringing the Hurricanes to within a goal as they entered the third.

Riding the momentum from Walker's late goal, the Canes upped their pressure and produced a dominant third period, outshooting the Leafs 22-2. They were first rewarded when Taylor Hall tapped home a rebound at 3:20 to tie things up for the third time, and with wind in their sails, ultimately completed the comeback nine minutes later. After a Toronto faceoff win, Nikolaj Ehlers forced a turnover and dished to K'Andre Miller, who set up Logan Stankoven for a one-timer from the left circle that became the game-winning goal.

Making his fifth career start, Brandon Bussi made 16 saves on 20 shots to move to 4-1-0 on the year.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers posted his first multi-point game as a Hurricane to stretch his point streak to four games (2G, 3A). Ehlers leads the Hurricanes with nine points in the club's last 10 games.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho scored the 69th power-play goal of his career and surpassed Sylvain Turgeon for the fifth-most in franchise history. Scoring for the second straight night, Aho pushed his point streak to four games (2G, 3A) as well.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis also extended his point streak to four games with a goal in the first period. Finding twine for the 10th time in 15 games to start the season, Jarvis became the second-fastest Hurricanes player in the last 15 years to reach the 10-goal mark, trailing only Andrei Svechnikov (14 GP in 2022-23).
  • Speaking of forward Andrei Svechnikov, the 25-year-old logged an assist for his third straight game with a point. Netting four points (2G, 2A) in that span, it's his longest streak of the season.
  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller bagged two assists, moving his point streak to three games. Miller has found the scoresheet in five of his nine outings this year, and his eight points (2G, 6A) in that span are the most he's posted through the first nine games of a season in his career.
  • Carolina fired 22 shots on net in the third period. It's the first time the Canes have recorded 20+ shots in a single period on the road since Oct. 19, 2023, at Seattle. The team's 47 total shots on goal also mark a season high.
  • The Hurricanes scored on the power play for the second straight game on Sunday, marking the first time this season they have tallied a PPG in consecutive contests.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the group finding a way to get it done despite the adversity...

"I think we knew we were playing pretty well. We were getting opportunities in the second period. We had a few breakaways and lots of posts, (the game) was right there. We did have a couple of mistakes where we left their better players alone, which you can't do, and then they were little tap-ins. But aside from that, I thought we played a really solid game."

Taylor Hall at what makes the group so good at sticking with it...

"There's a bit of confidence that it can be done. We have the horses to do it if we play our game. If it's close, on the road, going into the third period, we're not going to panic. We're obviously going to play our game and let the chips fall where they may. You take some solace in that, that you just have to do your job and work. (If you do), good things will happen. I know that's cliché, but that's really how we feel, and that's how we went out and played in the third."

Seth Jarvis discussing the group's ability to find ways to get it done...

"We've done a great job of doing it by committee. All facets of our game are really going right now, even if guys aren't getting on the scoresheet, they're making impacts in different ways. I think that's what's really pushing our team to win. Obviously, we got down to five defensemen again. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially the way Charles did... The way our guys stepped up back there and were able to grind another one out for us was special."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game and return to game action on Tuesday, hosting the Capitals at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington | Veterans Day | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

