Recap: Canes Battle Back To Topple Toronto

TORONTO - Trailing by two with just under half the game remaining, the Carolina Hurricanes bagged three unanswered goals to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

As both sides hit the ice for the second straight night, their offenses came out firing with a combined five goals in the first period. William Nylander's first of two goals opened the scoring at the five-minute mark, before Carolina pushed back and struck twice in a span of 5:57 - a power-play blast by Sebastian Aho to level the score, then a well-played rush chance finished off by Seth Jarvis to take the lead.

Before the horn sounded to end the period, though, Toronto's talent tallied two more of its own to take the lead heading into the second, and another Leafs goal then stretched that lead to two just past the midway mark of the contest. A string of shots off the post and missed breakaway bids threatened to further frustrate the visitors, but Sean Walker's seeing-eye shot late in the frame calmed the waters and halved the deficit, bringing the Hurricanes to within a goal as they entered the third.

Riding the momentum from Walker's late goal, the Canes upped their pressure and produced a dominant third period, outshooting the Leafs 22-2. They were first rewarded when Taylor Hall tapped home a rebound at 3:20 to tie things up for the third time, and with wind in their sails, ultimately completed the comeback nine minutes later. After a Toronto faceoff win, Nikolaj Ehlers forced a turnover and dished to K'Andre Miller, who set up Logan Stankoven for a one-timer from the left circle that became the game-winning goal.

Making his fifth career start, Brandon Bussi made 16 saves on 20 shots to move to 4-1-0 on the year.