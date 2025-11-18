Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jalen Chatfield returned to practice with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, skating with the group for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 6.

An illegal check to the head from Minnesota's Tyler Pitlick left the Canes' blueliner down on the ice for an extended period before getting up and heading down the tunnel under his own power. Chatfield entered the NHL's concussion protocol and was then placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

Now, after skating intermittently on his own for the last week and rejoining the larger group on Tuesday, Chatfield could be in line to face off against the Wild 13 days after his early exit against them in Raleigh.

"Obviously, it means he's closer," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "It's going to be his call, so we'll see. He's been out for a little while, but I think if he's not in (Wednesday), I'm sure it'll be on this road trip at some point."