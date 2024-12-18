Recap: Kochetkov 'The Difference' In Shutout Win Over Isles

Canes' netminder stops all 32 shots; Aho, Gostisbehere record two points apiece

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two goals in the first, two goals in the second and a 32-save shutout from Pyotr Kochetkov lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Kochetkov's clean sheet was his first of the year and ninth of his career. The 25-year-old moved to 13-5-0 this season with the victory.

Carolina's second straight multi-goal opening frame kicked off with an Andrei Svechnikov power-play goal at 5:47, a power move from #37 at the side of the net that snuck through the five hole of Ilya Sorokin. Just under three minutes later, Jordan Staal went to work along the right-wing boards, drove to the net and created a rebound for Jordan Martinook to hammer home for a 2-0 Canes lead.

The Canes continued to build their lead in the second stanza, with Tyson Jost joining the fun at 11:13 and Sebastian Aho finishing a slick give-and-go play with Eric Robinson in the final minute of the frame. Any New York push from there was snuffed out by Kochetkov amidst a scoreless third period.

Stats & Standouts

  • After coming close earlier in the year, Pyotr Kochetkov finally nabbed his first shutout of the season with a sterling 32-save effort on Tuesday.
  • Kochetkov now ranks T-2nd among all NHL netminders with nine shutouts since 2022-23, trailing only Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. All other goalies in the top 10 have at least 100 games played in that span - Kochetkov has just 85.
  • As one "P.K." shut the door, the other PK stayed hot - that's now seven straight games without allowing a power-play goal for the Canes' penalty-killers. Their 85.3% kill rate ranks third in the NHL.
  • The Jordan Staal Line - that being Staal, Jordan Martinook and William Carrier - has accounted for seven points across the last two games after teaming up for another tough-work tally on Tuesday.
  • Perhaps flying a bit under the radar, Sebastian Aho has recorded points in 10 of his last 12 outings and ranks T-7th in the league with 16 points in that span. With goals in back-to-back games and another multi-point effort this evening, he's up to 33 points in 31 games this year, second on the team behind Martin Necas (44).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts on the victory...

"Tonight was nice. On all of our goals, it was like, 'This is how you have to do it.' Then, you know, again, I think we were a little loose. We were giving up some chances that we don't normally do, but give the other team credit for pushing back. Our goalie was the difference."

Pyotr Kochetkov following his ninth career shutout...

"We always play good in the defensive zone. No guys played bad in the defensive zone. I'm happy today. We have a shutout. The guys played well. The defense played well. The power play played well. The penalty kill played well."

Sebastian Aho shining more light on Kochetkov's night...

"[He was great], especially early on. Well, actually, throughout the whole game. He had big saves. It was great to see him have that kind of game and he can build off of that."

Tyson Jost touching on the team component after a win...

"Our whole lineup, everyone has skill. Everyone can bring that, but we all work and go out there and play the right way. That's winning hockey. All four lines have that. It's cool to see and that's what makes a good hockey team. When we're doing that, we're hard to beat in this system."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday before starting a three-game road trip on Friday in Washington, D.C. against the Capitals.

Next Game: Friday, Dec. 20 at Washington | 7:00 pm

Next Home Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm

