Recap: Kochetkov 'The Difference' In Shutout Win Over Isles

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two goals in the first, two goals in the second and a 32-save shutout from Pyotr Kochetkov lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Kochetkov's clean sheet was his first of the year and ninth of his career. The 25-year-old moved to 13-5-0 this season with the victory.

Carolina's second straight multi-goal opening frame kicked off with an Andrei Svechnikov power-play goal at 5:47, a power move from #37 at the side of the net that snuck through the five hole of Ilya Sorokin. Just under three minutes later, Jordan Staal went to work along the right-wing boards, drove to the net and created a rebound for Jordan Martinook to hammer home for a 2-0 Canes lead.

The Canes continued to build their lead in the second stanza, with Tyson Jost joining the fun at 11:13 and Sebastian Aho finishing a slick give-and-go play with Eric Robinson in the final minute of the frame. Any New York push from there was snuffed out by Kochetkov amidst a scoreless third period.