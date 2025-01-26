Recap: Canes Pick Up Point As Rantanen, Hall Debut

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the contest...

"Hockey's weird. Our first two periods were terrible and then our third period was actually really good, we had tons of chances. They kind of got a weird one on a high stick... a faceoff, all of a sudden it's in your net and then we're in overtime. It was kind of a weird game. I liked our third. I certainly didn't enjoy the first two periods... We got ahead and we kind of didn't stay on it as well as we should have. Then in overtime, anything can happen. We made a poor decision with the puck and there you go."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about the newcomers...

"I thought Rants (Rantanen) had a few chances all night. He actually had four or five shots and they were all within good range. Hallsy in the third, when we gave him a little more opportunity, all of a sudden he was very noticeable. It's going to take some time. They really don't have any idea how we play and where we need to be, but they're good hockey players, as we know. We need to be better though around them. The other group, we need to be better."

Mikko Rantanen touching on his last 24 hours...

"Finding out last night, not a lot of sleep, a lot of emotions going through because it was 10 years in Colorado. It was a long time. That's the hardest. But I felt pretty good, obviously, I've kind of been better for sure, but there's a lot of good players around here and this team is good, so it should be good."

Taylor Hall discussing his third-period shifts with Andrei Svechnikov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi...

"Those are two really good players, just big guys, strong guys, strong on pucks. Svech, I've played against him for a long time, and the same with KK. They see the game well and they're big. I just wanted to get in and have a couple of good shifts where we could kind of feel each other out and get the puck. That's when you start getting momentum as a line, after a couple of good shifts. It doesn't just happen like that. That was fun. The third period was a lot of fun."