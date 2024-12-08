Recap: Canes' Second-Period Slip Proves Costly On Long Island

ELMONT, N.Y. - Andrei Svechnikov scored twice but the Carolina Hurricanes came up short at UBS Arena, conceding four goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Svechnikov's first goal - a power-play marker on a pass that deflected off an Isles' defender and into the net - gave Carolina a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. After New York tied the game early in the second stanza, Svechnikov responded with another power-play goal 3:18 later as he whacked home a loose puck in the crease.
Just 43 seconds after Svechnikov's second strike, however, the Islanders scored their first of three consecutive goals in a span of 8:49 to take a 4-2 lead and control of the game.
A much better Carolina third period saw Jesperi Kotkaniemi bring his team back within a goal in the final minute of play, but that was as close as they could come to tying it up.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves on 25 shots for the Canes.