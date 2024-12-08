Recap: Canes' Second-Period Slip Proves Costly On Long Island

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour dissecting the loss...

"The first period was average. We had to kill a couple of penalties and did a good job. Then in the second, we just didn't want to play the way we need to. Then you come out and play a great third period, but it doesn't matter, you've already given them too much of a lead. It was a tough one again."

Shayne Gostisbehere describing the affair...

"We had a pretty good first, we were playing the right way, making the right plays, and getting pucks on net. I don't know what really happened in the second period, we just complicated things and made it hard on ourselves. It's hard to chase games in this league. It's tough when you're trying to come from behind. It's little things that are creeping into our game the last five [games] here and obviously, we've got to get it figured out."

Rod Brind'Amour on what he believes the group's difficulties are at the moment...

"We're a little off. We forget how hard it is to play our game, (and) to win. You can't take that for granted. You can see it in our play - when we want to go, it's there. At times, we're just a little off. We've got to regain it. There's only one way to play. There's no easy way. We'll get there.

Shayne Gostisbehere on where the team goes from here...

"We've got to find it. We played pretty crappy for three in a row there, had a good one against Colorado, and again we're back in the crappy part. For us, we've got to find that consistency of what we were doing earlier in the season and we'll turn it around."