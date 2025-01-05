Preview: January 5 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a home ice back-to-back with a divisional battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

-

When: Sunday, January 5

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -230

-

Canes Record: 23-14-2 (48 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Jan. 4

-

Penguins Record: 17-17-6 (40 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 3-2 Loss (SO) to the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 3