Preview: January 5 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a home ice back-to-back with a divisional battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
When: Sunday, January 5
Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing: Canes -230
Canes Record: 23-14-2 (48 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Jan. 4
Penguins Record: 17-17-6 (40 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)
Penguins Last Game: 3-2 Loss (SO) to the Florida Panthers on Friday, Jan. 3