Canes Activate Jordan Staal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated Jordan Staal from injured reserve. In addition, the team will place defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers.
About Jordan Staal:
- The 38-year-old, who is in his 21st NHL season, has skated in six games with Carolina this season.
- He registered 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points in 75 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26.
- He added 12 points (8g, 4a) in 19 playoff games, helping the Hurricanes win the 2026 Stanley Cup and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- Staal ranked tied for second on the club in playoff goals, second in power-play goals (3) and tied for fifth in points.
- The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has registered 499 points (198g, 301a) in 978 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking second in franchise history in games played, fourth in assists and fifth in points.
- The 6’4”, 220-pound forward has recorded 747 points (318g, 429a) in 1,409 career NHL games with Carolina and Pittsburgh.
- Staal was a finalist for the Masterton Trophy in 2017-18.
- He has served as the Hurricanes’ captain since Sept. 29, 2019, following his previous stint as co-captain alongside Justin Faulk during the 2017-18 season.
- Staal won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2008-09, earning nine points (4g, 5a) in 24 games during their championship run.
- He has tallied 85 points (46g, 39a) in 181 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes and Penguins.
- Staal is tied with Sebastian Aho for the franchise lead in most playoff games played (108) and ranks fourth in points (49) and goals (23).
- Taken second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2006 NHL Draft, Staal was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.