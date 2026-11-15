Global Series Finland: 'Trip of a Lifetime' for Canes

Feel-Good Finns...

For the 16 players on their 23-man roster who hail from North America, getting to play overseas was a unique opportunity. Including saunas, salmon soup, and a Storm Surge with a Hurricane-heavy crowd inside Veikkaus Arena, there were long-awaited new experiences that will stick with them for a lifetime.

But as much as the trip meant something to those doing things for the first time, it was tenfold for those returning to their roots.

Since the event was announced in March, all eyes were on Sebastian Aho.

The man around whom the event was centered needs no additional pressure; he expects greatness of himself every night. And with his family in the stands, and his country hoping for him to meet the moment, he delivered.

Guiding his group to victory on Thursday, he struck not just once, but twice, providing a double-dip of what everyone wanted to see.

“I obviously felt good. I was actually a little nervous before the game," Aho admitted post-game. "You hope to win that game for sure; that’s the main thing, but I’d be lying if I said that didn’t feel good."

After each goal, his first-star honors, and the post-game Storm Surge, the joy from his teammates was conspicuous.

"It’s like he’s home all the time when those [big] moments come," fellow Finn Jesperi Kotkaniemi offered. "He’s a special player. He does everything right out there, and I think everyone saw that tonight.”

His head coach concurred and used the opportunity to look at the bigger picture.

“I’ve been fortunate to be with him since he came to the league. I remember his first practice and his development practice when he showed up. I remember talking to some of the guys and saying, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to make it,' just because he was just a kid. He was so little," Rod Brind'Amour said. "He just willed himself into becoming the player he is. You knew it meant a lot to him. He doesn’t celebrate. You could see all week that we’ve been here; he’s just extremely happy, and he wanted to do what he did tonight, and that was great to see.”

It wasn't just the Aho show, though, as Juuso Välimäki also brought the crowd to their feet with a beautiful goal of his own in Thursday's win. With Kotkaniemi adding an assist on Saturday, eight of the team's nine tallies during the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland featured a European player factoring in.

“It was so cool. We knew it was going to be special for all three of those guys. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - to play in the NHL back in their home country," Mark Jankowski added. "It was awesome that we were able to play well, get two wins for them, and for all three of those guys to play (make) huge contributions in those wins as well.”