Recap: Canes Pound Pens For Eighth Straight Win

Kochetkov makes 35 saves; Roslovic, Chatfield post three points apiece

RECAP117

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by multi-point performances from Jack Roslovic (2G, 1A), Jalen Chatfield (3A) and Sebastian Aho (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes earned their eighth consecutive victory by ousting the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The Canes got the party started early on Jordan Martinook's second goal of the season as he finished a Jordan Staal feed on a rush chance just 52 seconds into the contest.

Under seven minutes later, Roslovic's first of the evening doubled the advantage on another odd-man rush. Set up by Aho for his first of two helpers, Roslovic bagged his eighth of the campaign with a wrist shot from the high slot past the stick of Alex Nedeljkovic.

Picking up where he left off in the first, Roslovic struck for his second of the night midway through the middle frame with a laser from the left circle. Four minutes later, it was Jaccob Slavin's turn to join the fun as the steady blueliner rifled a one-timer into the top corner from the left point.

Holding a comfortable 4-0 lead entering the third period despite being outshot 26-15 to that point, Carolina tacked on another to make it 5-0 when Eric Robinson tapped home a Martin Necas seam pass at 2:07 of the final frame.

Pittsburgh's Blake Lizotte broke Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with a third-period tally, but the Russian netminder notched his sixth win in a row with 35 saves on 36 shots.

PIT at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jalen Chatfield's three helpers marked his first three-point performance in the NHL. The Ypsilanti, Mich. native now sits six points shy of 50 in his career.
  • A late goal spoiled his shutout bid, but Pyotr Kochetkov was outstanding during his fifth consecutive start with 35 saves, including several key stops on Pittsburgh power plays. Facing 30+ shots for just the second time this season, Kochetkov shined even with a heavier workload on Thursday night.
  • With an assist on Eric Robinson's goal, Martin Necas pushed his career-best point streak to eight games. The NHL's reigning Second Star of the Week has tallied 18 points in that span and leads the team with 21 total points in 11 games - the third-most by a Hurricane/Whaler in that span in franchise history.
  • Jack Roslovic notched two goals and an assist tonight for his first three-point game of the season and first since Oct. 26, 2023. He now has goals in back-to-back games for the third time this season and matched his total from 2023-24 (9) in 47 fewer games.
  • Rod Brind'Amour specifically shouted out the team's penalty kill post-game, following their 4-for-4 performance. It was the team's sixth perfect night of the young season.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour touching on how important the fast start was and praising Pyotr Kochetkov...

"We scored some nice goals tonight off the rush, things that don't generally happen to that degree. We got ahead. We didn't really get our game going, but our goalie was really good tonight. He was solid, all over it. We'll take the win."

Jordan Martinook giving more love to the team's last line of defense...

"(Pyotr Kochetkov) was incredible. You don't want your goalie to be your best player, but he obviously was... I know we can be a lot better. We can limit them and put more pucks to the net, but we take the win, move on, and take it on the road."

Jack Roslovic describing what's allowed him to feel so comfortable so quickly on this team...

"The locker room's tightness. The culture creates an on-ice chemistry. It creates everything that you guys see on a daily basis. It's fun to be a part of it. It's fun to watch the guys build and keep on getting better every day."

Jalen Chatfield when asked to describe the mood of the team as they hit the road with eight straight wins...

"Positive, but we want to keep getting better. I'm sure Rod is going to have some video for us (to look at). It doesn't come easy, it's not like we're just winning games. We're going out there and playing the right way, playing for each other. I think we've got to keep that momentum going and not take a game or a shift off because you know how good this league is and teams can make you pay. We've got to continue to play hard for a full 60 minutes."

Jalen Chatfield speaks on tonight's 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before departing to Denver ahead of Saturday's clash in Colorado.

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 9 at Colorado | 9:00 pm

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

