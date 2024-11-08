Recap: Canes Pound Pens For Eighth Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by multi-point performances from Jack Roslovic (2G, 1A), Jalen Chatfield (3A) and Sebastian Aho (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes earned their eighth consecutive victory by ousting the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The Canes got the party started early on Jordan Martinook's second goal of the season as he finished a Jordan Staal feed on a rush chance just 52 seconds into the contest.

Under seven minutes later, Roslovic's first of the evening doubled the advantage on another odd-man rush. Set up by Aho for his first of two helpers, Roslovic bagged his eighth of the campaign with a wrist shot from the high slot past the stick of Alex Nedeljkovic.

Picking up where he left off in the first, Roslovic struck for his second of the night midway through the middle frame with a laser from the left circle. Four minutes later, it was Jaccob Slavin's turn to join the fun as the steady blueliner rifled a one-timer into the top corner from the left point.

Holding a comfortable 4-0 lead entering the third period despite being outshot 26-15 to that point, Carolina tacked on another to make it 5-0 when Eric Robinson tapped home a Martin Necas seam pass at 2:07 of the final frame.

Pittsburgh's Blake Lizotte broke Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with a third-period tally, but the Russian netminder notched his sixth win in a row with 35 saves on 36 shots.