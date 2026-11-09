Quotebook: Day 1 In Finland

Rod Brind'Amour

On the trip overall...

"Especially with the fact that we have three guys from here, you can tell they're really excited to be home and be around their families and friends. So it's business, but it's a time to kind of– it's not like a 'break,' but it's refreshing. It's different. We're not playing in the same cities; it's not Groundhog Day. It's all new, and it certainly adds a little more of an exciting flair."

On Jesperi Kotkaniemi's play this season...

"Well, he's been solid. Obviously, with the injuries we've had, with Jordo [out], he's had to step up. He's had to play a little more, and he's done that and done a great job. It's tough to, at this point of the season, find anyone that I can't say has done a really good job, and he's right there with them."

On Jordan Staal making his return to full practice with the team...

"It's just getting him back [up to speed]. I don't know if he's going to be 'back' back, but just [to be] in the mix now is always special. We know what he means to our team, so seeing him out there is always a good sign."

On his thoughts while walking into "The Cave" practice rink, which is built underneath Veikkaus Arena...

"Well, I've been here before. The first time, 15 years ago, I wasn't a player. It was my first year being done [playing], but I was with the team, and I was just kind of in awe. You don't see stuff like this. Pretty cool."

On what kind of addition Juuso Välimäki has been to the team...

"Great addition. We saw him last year when he was in our system. I watched him play all year, and he was great. We just never had the injuries; we didn't have the spot. This year, we had a spot for him to kind of come in, and he's done everything we've asked him to do. Very, very happy with his play. I think he's battled some injuries that kind of set him back a little, but I think he's right back to where he was before that."

On what qualities he admires about Finnish hockey players...

"I don't like to generalize Finnish players, but the ones I've been around my whole career, they get the game. They understand the team game, which is what hockey is: the greatest team sport. They also play with, I think, a real competitive edge. A real fire. It's hard for me to think of one Finnish player that didn't play that way that we've come across, and we've had a lot of them with the Hurricanes."