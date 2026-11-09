Quotebook: Day 1 In Finland

Canes players and Rod Brind'Amour speak to the media following practice in Helsinki

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© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

HELSINKI - Following an overnight trek across the Atlantic, the Carolina Hurricanes touched down in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday and wasted little time hitting the ice for practice.

Following the skate, Canes forwards Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, as well as Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour, fielded questions from North American and European media about traveling to Helsinki, the season so far, what they're expecting from the week ahead, and more.

Here's some of what they had to say in English...

Sebastian Aho

On this trip keeping things fresh and providing new motivation for the group...

"At least me and KK, for sure, we're pumped. I think guys are excited to be here. It's kind of a unique trip. Obviously, you get to spend a lot of time together. We're already a very close group, but it never hurts to be together and just hang out. Trying to focus on winning Thursday and go from there."

On Jesperi Kotkaniemi's strong play this season...

"That's tough when he's sitting right here. He's been really good. Obviously solid... Jordan Staal being out of the lineup, different guys filling different roles, and obviously KK's been one of those guys who's really stepped up. Just happy to see him not just playing well, but also being on the scoresheet, that always helps. He's on a roll right now."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

On playing at a high level this season, and what it means to play in his home country...

"It's been fun. So far, we've been racking up a lot of wins early in the year, so that's been great. Now, coming here, seeing family and friends a little bit, and being able to show Finland to all the guys, everyone's pretty pumped about that."

On what practice was like after coming straight from the plane...

"I think everyone's pretty excited. I think some guys were maybe feeling (the jet lag) a bit more than other ones. It was a long flight, but a lot of fun to get out there. Guys were pretty pumped about seeing the sauna and the locker room, and just watching everything that's going on around. So it's pretty cool."

Rod Brind'Amour

On the trip overall...

"Especially with the fact that we have three guys from here, you can tell they're really excited to be home and be around their families and friends. So it's business, but it's a time to kind of– it's not like a 'break,' but it's refreshing. It's different. We're not playing in the same cities; it's not Groundhog Day. It's all new, and it certainly adds a little more of an exciting flair."

On Jesperi Kotkaniemi's play this season...

"Well, he's been solid. Obviously, with the injuries we've had, with Jordo [out], he's had to step up. He's had to play a little more, and he's done that and done a great job. It's tough to, at this point of the season, find anyone that I can't say has done a really good job, and he's right there with them."

On Jordan Staal making his return to full practice with the team...

"It's just getting him back [up to speed]. I don't know if he's going to be 'back' back, but just [to be] in the mix now is always special. We know what he means to our team, so seeing him out there is always a good sign."

On his thoughts while walking into "The Cave" practice rink, which is built underneath Veikkaus Arena...

"Well, I've been here before. The first time, 15 years ago, I wasn't a player. It was my first year being done [playing], but I was with the team, and I was just kind of in awe. You don't see stuff like this. Pretty cool."

On what kind of addition Juuso Välimäki has been to the team...

"Great addition. We saw him last year when he was in our system. I watched him play all year, and he was great. We just never had the injuries; we didn't have the spot. This year, we had a spot for him to kind of come in, and he's done everything we've asked him to do. Very, very happy with his play. I think he's battled some injuries that kind of set him back a little, but I think he's right back to where he was before that."

On what qualities he admires about Finnish hockey players...

"I don't like to generalize Finnish players, but the ones I've been around my whole career, they get the game. They understand the team game, which is what hockey is: the greatest team sport. They also play with, I think, a real competitive edge. A real fire. It's hard for me to think of one Finnish player that didn't play that way that we've come across, and we've had a lot of them with the Hurricanes."

Jordan Staal

On how impressed he's been with Sebastian Aho this season...

“I’ve always been impressed with Sebastian Aho. The guy has been a stud ever since he showed up. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that, if I did leave any bit of a hole [in the lineup], it sure didn’t look like it, that he could fill it and a lot of the other guys can chip in. The boys are rolling, and it’s going to be tough to get back into the lineup for sure.”

On his thoughts on the practice facility and how it felt to go right from the plane to practice...

"For me personally, my first practice back with the team, nothing better than an eight-hour flight right into the fire. But Fishy was talking about it on the bus ride in, calling it 'The Cave,' and I'm like, 'Oh, that sounds interesting.' Might have been my first [time] taking an elevator down into a rink, but man, that ice felt like home. It was hard ice and made it easy to get some glides for the big fella and get back into the practice. It was fun, and I'm excited to be back with the guys."

On how he's feeling in his recovery and when he expects to get back into game action...

"Felt good today. It kind of feels like where I'm at is just trying to get back to square in my mind and get back with the team. Today was another step and another box checked, and we're going to keep moving forward. If things continue to progress the way they have, I'll hopefully try to get into the lineup here soon, and whether it's here or, unfortunately, back home, I'll try to do my best to keep moving forward."

Jordan Martinook

On how the group is viewing the trip to Finland...

"I think we talked about it at the beginning of the year, just having things to look forward to. Obviously, at the beginning of the season, to be able to raise the banner was something to look forward to. Then you play 20 games, and then this comes up. You play a lot of hockey, and it's nice to have things to look forward to. I think everybody's really excited to come here. Obviously, for Fishy and KK and Juse, this is something that I guess we probably take for granted because we get to go play in front of our friends and family, and it's something I'm really excited for them to get to have."

On if he knows which restaurants and dishes might make it to "Meals With Marty"...

"A couple of the meals will be team dinners, courtesy of Sebastian Aho. I've heard a lot of things about salmon soup, which I'm excited to try. I feel like I've seen reindeer jerky and stuff with reindeer, so I'm going to try that. I'll try a lot of Finnish cuisine, and Fishy gave me a couple restaurants. I don't really want to pull out my phone and look at them, but you'll be able to see in due time when I post."

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The 2026 NHL Global Series Finland games are set for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. ET and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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