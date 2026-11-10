Välimäki 'Feeling Like Himself Again' After Long Road Back

“There have been times when you forget the fun part… that’s when you’re at your best.”

11.10.26 Juice

© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Juuso Välimäki in January, the move was essentially no-risk, high-reward.

Bringing him aboard from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations, the Canes' blue line was already in a good place with seven viable options. There were three more defenders in Chicago of the American Hockey League (AHL) who had appeared in a game with the parent club.

Yet the Canes saw the 2017 first-round draft pick as worth taking a chance on.

Välimäki had NHL experience, but his career wasn't where he wanted it to be.

After splitting time between the Calgary Flames and their AHL affiliate in his first pro season, an ACL injury the following summer stripped him of what would have been his second go-around.

Returning for the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, he played 49 games, and things appeared back on track. But the following year, he was the odd man out again and spent most of the season in the minors.

Finding himself on waivers ahead of the 2022-23 run, he was claimed by Arizona, where he became a lineup mainstay once again, appearing in 146 games over two seasons. Things were looking up once more.

However, the 2024-25 season didn't go as planned. Being selected to represent Finland at the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off was an honor, but being scratched for all three games wasn't the hope. Then, following the event, he was placed on waivers again, returning to the AHL for the first time in three years.

There, things quickly went from bad to worse.

In his first game with the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah's AHL affiliate, Välimäki suffered a second ACL tear.

At a career crossroads, the path ahead was murky, at best.

"It's been a long road," Välimäki understandably described. "I've had some bad luck throughout the journey."

But getting back on the horse once more, the trade and change in scenery turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for the Finnish blueliner.

Arriving in Chicago with a "can-do" attitude and a desire to prove to himself and others that he could not only still play, but contribute at the highest level again, "Juice" quickly became an essential piece on and off the ice for a young Wolves locker room, which was only a month removed from a coaching change.

"Juice arrived in Chicago with a lot of uncertainty. He wasn’t sure where his career was going, what was best for his family, or what the next step would be in his career," Wolves head coach Spiros Anastas reflected.

"I challenged him to be the best version of himself. I reminded him that he was elite, that he was on a 4 Nations roster in a best-on-best tournament just a season prior, and he already accomplished so much he should be proud of. All he had to do with us was be the best version of himself and continue being elite in all facets. He took that challenge seriously."

With (mostly) good health and a willingness to return to form, Välimäki started stringing together the good days.

"It was a long recovery, and just to finally get back to playing. I think I just got back to my game and being the player I truly am," he added.

Providing 20 points in his first 24 games with the Wolves, the roller coaster felt like it was on a long-awaited upswing.

"You could just see his love for the game not just coming back, but growing," Anastas continued. "He connected with the brotherhood we had created and unearthed a lot of tools he had that were beyond the ice surface. He was finding his purpose."

With purpose off the ice came results on the ice.

Välimäki became heavily relied upon as the squad made a run to the Calder Cup Finals, where he logged valuable minutes and provided another 14 points in 21 games.

"It was a fun year. It was kind of nice to play a little more like myself again too," he said. "Throughout my career, there have been multiple reasons, but sometimes I felt I kind of lost who I was as a player. Last year, I think I was finally able to get back to that."

Ending the campaign with a lot to be positive about, the half-year showing gave Carolina the confidence to re-sign him to a one-year contract.

Receiving off-season praise from General Manager Eric Tulsky and making a strong impression at training camp, it didn't take long at all for Välimäki to find himself back where he wanted to be — on an NHL roster.

Earning an early-season call-up, Välimäki made his return to the NHL after 632 days on Oct. 20 in Vancouver. Registering an assist in his first game, more offense has followed, with two goals in the following five games.

"He's fit into the system right away," Sean Walker praised. "He's a really smart defenseman. He knows how to make plays. Obviously, that's why he's getting some second power-play unit time. He does a lot of really good things with the puck... He's slotted in really well and, from the first game, has added value and been an asset to our team."

Relishing his time in the league once more, the 27-year-old is focused on trying to enjoy one day at a time.

"I think there's been a lot of ups and downs in my career, obviously, with injuries and a lot of other things going on," he said. "There have been times when you forget the fun part, and for me, at least, when you're having fun and enjoying what you're doing, that's when you're at your best. I feel really good with that, and I'm just trying to carry the momentum now and ride that wave."

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