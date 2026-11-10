Välimäki 'Feeling Like Himself Again' After Long Road Back

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Juuso Välimäki in January, the move was essentially no-risk, high-reward.

Bringing him aboard from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations, the Canes' blue line was already in a good place with seven viable options. There were three more defenders in Chicago of the American Hockey League (AHL) who had appeared in a game with the parent club.

Yet the Canes saw the 2017 first-round draft pick as worth taking a chance on.

Välimäki had NHL experience, but his career wasn't where he wanted it to be.

After splitting time between the Calgary Flames and their AHL affiliate in his first pro season, an ACL injury the following summer stripped him of what would have been his second go-around.

Returning for the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, he played 49 games, and things appeared back on track. But the following year, he was the odd man out again and spent most of the season in the minors.

Finding himself on waivers ahead of the 2022-23 run, he was claimed by Arizona, where he became a lineup mainstay once again, appearing in 146 games over two seasons. Things were looking up once more.

However, the 2024-25 season didn't go as planned. Being selected to represent Finland at the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off was an honor, but being scratched for all three games wasn't the hope. Then, following the event, he was placed on waivers again, returning to the AHL for the first time in three years.

There, things quickly went from bad to worse.

In his first game with the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah's AHL affiliate, Välimäki suffered a second ACL tear.

At a career crossroads, the path ahead was murky, at best.

"It's been a long road," Välimäki understandably described. "I've had some bad luck throughout the journey."