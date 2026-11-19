RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will try to pick up a 13th win in 14 starts on Thursday, when his team takes on the Montreal Canadiens.

Outstanding to start the season, the 27-year-old backstop has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his 13 games played this season.

In front of him, the Canes will have their full complement of skaters healthy for a second consecutive game.

Jackson Blake will try to move his already career-best point streak to 12 games. The forward has found his way to the scoresheet in every game dating back to the team's win in Vancouver on Oct. 20 (5G, 8A).

Elsewhere amongst the forwards, Eric Robinson draws back in after being the odd man out on Saturday. The third-year Hurricane has nine points (2G, 7A) in 20 games this season.

See if the Canes can move their win streak to five games at 7:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers (Staal), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Jankowski/Jarvis (Staal), and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. With the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.