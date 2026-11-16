Ehlers Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” of the week. This marks the fourth time that Ehlers has been named one of the NHL’s three weekly stars (First Star on Oct. 15, 2017, and Third Star on Dec. 18, 2021, and March 13, 2021). Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele earned First Star honors, while Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was named Second Star.

About Nikolaj Ehlers: