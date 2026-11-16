Ehlers Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” of the week. This marks the fourth time that Ehlers has been named one of the NHL’s three weekly stars (First Star on Oct. 15, 2017, and Third Star on Dec. 18, 2021, and March 13, 2021). Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele earned First Star honors, while Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was named Second Star.
About Nikolaj Ehlers:
- The 30-year-old recorded five points (1g, 4a) in two games last week as the Carolina Hurricanes swept the Seattle Kraken at the 2026 Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.
- The Danish forward recorded multiple points in both contests (1-1—2 in Game 1 and 0-3—3 in Game 2), boosting his career overseas totals to 2-4—6 in four appearances, the most career points outside North America in regular-season NHL games among Danish players. His total trails only Sam Reinhart (4 GP – 9 points), Nathan MacKinnon (4 GP – 8 points), Dustin Byfuglien (4 GP – 7 points) and Patrick Kane (3 GP – 7 points).
- The 6'0", 168-pound forward currently holds a three-game assist streak, totaling five assists over that span, and has recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in his last 11 outings.
- Earlier in the season, he made NHL history by becoming the first Danish-born player to reach 600 career points (254g, 346a), recording the milestone with an assist against Edmonton on Oct. 22.
- Originally a first-round selection by Winnipeg, ninth overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has played in 103 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has totaled 91 points from 31 goals and 60 assists, including a plus-16 rating.