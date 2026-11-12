Projected Lineup: November 12 at Seattle

HELSINKI - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to dress three Finnish players on Thursday as they take on the Seattle Kraken in the first game of their 2026 NHL Global Series Finland.

Highlighted, of course, by Sebastian Aho, the star center will try to continue his flying start to the season. Pacing the group with 26 points in 19 games, he arrives in his home country coming off of back-to-back multi-point outings.

Aho will once again be joined in the forward group by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who continues to make the most of his consistent playing time. With Jordan Staal not ready to return yet, "KK" has four points in his last four games.

And to round out the trio, on the blue line, Juuso Välimäki will draw back in. Scratched on Saturday to make room for the returning Alexander Niksihin, the opportunity to have him play in his home country was "an easy decision for Rod Brind'Amour.

"He's played really well for us. There's no reason, really, to take him out," the head coach told reporters at Veikkaus Arena. "Obviously, Niki is coming back, and we're trying to ease him into getting full speed, [but] coming here is a little special, so that makes it an easy decision to get (Välimäki) back in."

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi was in the crease closest to the home net at morning skate. Victorious in his most recent start on Long Island last Thursday, the Canes have earned at least one point in the standings in four of his five most recent appearances.

See if the Canes can continue their winning ways on the international stage at 12:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network or NHL Network (out-of-market).

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Hall - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Martinook

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13 | Skating w/ Team as of Nov. 7)

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

Alexander Nikishin

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski, Jarvis, and Stankoven with Välimäki