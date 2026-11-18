RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, presented by UNC Health, on Thursday, Nov. 19, when the team hosts the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

As a longtime partner of the Hurricanes' Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, UNC Health continues to play an important role in raising awareness, inspiring hope, and supporting patients and families impacted by cancer throughout North Carolina.

This year's initiative once again brings together Hurricanes players and pediatric oncology patients from UNC Children’s Hospital, highlighting the meaningful connection between the team, its healthcare partner, and the community they serve.

Hurricanes players Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Sean Walker, Nicolas Deslauriers, and Shayne Gostisbehere recently met with five patients and their families to learn their stories and lift their spirits by taking photos and sharing wishes of hope and healing.

The five UNC Health patients also designed custom Hockey Fights Cancer shoes for the players to wear Thursday night. The shoes will be auctioned by the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation on Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Fans can text HFC26 to 76278 to register. All proceeds will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Twelve cancer awareness, research and support groups, including the American Cancer Society, Pretty in Pink Foundation, Lung Cancer Initiative of NC, and Man Up to Cancer, will be on the Lenovo Center South Plaza before Thursday's game to speak with fans, hand out giveaways, and share their respective missions. Hurricanes fans can also complete “I Fight For” signs found along the concourse to show support for cancer survivors, patients and caregivers.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research are teaming up again this year to make a greater impact for families affected by cancer in North Carolina, with a goal to raise $100,000 to fund pediatric cancer research at UNC Health. Funds will come from local donors, fan contributions during the November 19 home game, and the special player shoe auction, with the V Foundation matching donations up to $100,000. Fans can donate at V.org/canes.

The Carolina Pro Shop will also stock Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise both in-store and online here.