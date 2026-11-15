Mike Reilly Claimed Off Waivers By Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes lost a member of their blue line on Sunday, as defenseman Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.
A victim of the numbers game, the Canes had to make a roster move in order to activate forward Jordan Staal from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game in Helsinki. As the defending champions attempted to get the 33-year-old assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago, the 2025-26 Presidents' Trophy winners stepped in and thwarted the bid.
Reilly had played just eight of Carolina's 21 games this season, getting a shot alongside Shayne Gostisbehere after Charles Alexis Legault played the first two games of the season. But even before Alexander Nikishin returned to the mix, Juuso Välimäki was given an opportunity and ran with it.
An important part of last year's success, Reilly was re-signed to a one-year, two-way contract on Sept. 10, just before the start of training camp.
Very popular amongst his teammates, he appeared in 42 regular-season games last year and registered two playoff appearances during the team's second-round victory over Philadelphia.