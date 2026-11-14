Recap: Power Play Propels Canes To Sweep In Helsinki

They Said It...

Mark Jankowski following the second victory of the set...

“It was just two great games by our team overall. It was awesome to come over here and get two wins.”

Mark Jankowski on the importance of getting the two victories for the Finns on the team...

“It was so cool. We knew it was going to be special for all three of those guys. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — to play in the NHL back in their home country. It was awesome that we were able to play well, get two wins for them, and for all three of those guys to (make) huge contributions in those wins as well.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing another quality performance from Sebastian Aho...

“He was happy to be here and at this event. We knew the importance of it for him, but I thought he really took it to another level. He wanted to perform, and he did. I thought he was one of the best players out there every night, every shift. He was noticeable. I think, again, he’s going to remember this. He came home and showed well in front of his people. I’m really happy for him.”

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if these games mean more than other wins during the regular season...

“I don’t know if they’re more important; they all count the same. But there’s more to it than just a regular win because of the event - so I think yes. You would hope that this is a memory for all of our group, but especially for some of the players we talked about that this [was] their coming home party. I think the guys took it really seriously to make sure we played well for those guys, and I think that’s where you get that little extra bonding.”

Sebastian Aho reflecting on the trip as a whole...

"Just so much happened this week, right? It was almost at times a bit overwhelming, but it was so much fun. I wouldn't change it for anything. Hockey-wise, we played unbelievable. The guys, you could feel the energy and that they wanted to play well for us. It's something you can't fake, really, and I really appreciate how the guys showed up for the whole team, but you could feel there was a little extra and that everyone wanted us Finns to do good. Off the ice, having the kids come in from my hometown and all that stuff. A lot of hopefully future NHLers in that building and on top of that, you had your own family and friends. Just so much cool stuff. It's tough to unpack, really, but I'll definitely remember this week."