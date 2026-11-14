Preview: November 14 vs. Seattle

HELSINKI - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to become the first NHL team to improve to 4-0 in international games, as they go toe-to-toe with the Seattle Kraken again on Saturday.

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When: Saturday, November 14

Where: Veikkaus Arena

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network, NHL Network (out-of-market) | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 15-3-2 (32 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 12

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Kraken Record: 9-7-1 (19 Points - 4th, Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 12