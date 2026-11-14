Preview: November 14 vs. Seattle

Canes eye a Global Series Finland sweep

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By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

HELSINKI - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to become the first NHL team to improve to 4-0 in international games, as they go toe-to-toe with the Seattle Kraken again on Saturday.

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When: Saturday, November 14

Where: Veikkaus Arena

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network, NHL Network (out-of-market) | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 15-3-2 (32 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 12

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Kraken Record: 9-7-1 (19 Points - 4th, Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 12

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes put together a complete effort to kick off the Global Series set on Thursday, beating the Kraken 4-1.
  • In his home country, Sebastian Aho led the way with a pair of goals. He now has 28 points in 20 games, the best production to start a season in his career.
  • Fellow Finn Juuso Välimäki also chipped in with a goal, as did Nikolaj Ehlers, and Brandon Bussi picked up the win in net.

Right At Home...

  • The Canes have three players who were born in Finland on their roster for today's game.
  • Sebastian Aho was born in Rauma, Finland — 159 miles to the northwest, or roughly a three-hour drive from Helsinki.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi was born in Pori, Finland —153 miles to the northwest, or roughly a three-hour drive from Helsinki.
  • Juuso Välimäki was born in Tampere, Finland — 113 miles to the north, or just over a two-hour drive from Helsinki.

Historic Fish...

  • Recording his 321st and 322nd goals on Thursday, Sebastian Aho surpassed Olli Jokinen (321) for sole possession of fourth place in NHL history among Finnish players. Only Teemu Selanne (684), Jari Kurri (601), and Mikko Rantanen (325) have more.
  • His 322nd goal also moved him into a tie with Eric Staal for the second-most goals in franchise history. Ron Francis (368) is the only name ahead of those two.
  • Aho's 28 points this season also rank him tied for seventh among all NHL skaters entering Saturday's play.

Global Series Fast Facts...

  • Today's NHL Global Series game marks the 50th regular-season NHL game played outside North America.
  • The Hurricanes are the fourth reigning Stanley Cup winner to appear in a game outside North America in the season immediately following their championship. Stanley Cup winners now own a 6-1-0 record overseas in the previous instances.
  • Carolina (3-0-0) is one of five teams that have won all of their games contested outside North America, alongside the New Jersey Devils (3-0-0), St. Louis Blues (2-0-0), Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-0) and Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0). Should they win again today, the Hurricanes would become the first team in NHL history to win each of their first four regular season games outside North America.
  • Sebastian Aho (CAR) and Kaapo Kakko (SEA) were teammates on Finland’s bronze medal-winning entry at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games – both players scored in Finland’s 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the bronze medal game.

Blaker's Rolling...

  • Forward Jackson Blake enters today's game with a career-best ten-game point streak (4G, 8A).
  • With at least one point in each contest dating back to Oct. 20, the third-year pro sits tied for second on the team with 20 points in 20 games.

Staal's Around The Corner...

  • Carolina's captain, Jordan Staal, has been sidelined since suffering a calf tear in pre-game warm-ups on Sunday, Oct. 11, in Philadelphia.
  • Practicing with the team for the past week, he was back in the rotation among the lineup of skaters on Friday, potentially signaling a return as soon as today.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi winning on Thursday, it feels likely that the Canes will go with the other half of their goaltending tandem today, Pyotr Kochetkov.
  • Kochetkov has had a remarkable start to the season, becoming just the 11th goalie in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 games in a season. His .920 save percentage ranks tied for sixth among goalies who have played at least five games this season.
  • Conversely, should the team go back to Bussi again, he is 4-1-1 in his last six outings.

On The Other Side...

  • Like the Canes, the Kraken have three Finnish players on their roster for today's game: Kaapo Kakko, Jani Nyman, and Ville Ottavainen.
  • Frederick Gaudreau scored the team's lone goal in the first Global Series game on Thursday, and leads his club with eight on the year.
  • At Friday's practice, 2022 second-round pick Jagger Firkus was among the team's rotation of skaters. If he plays today, it would be his NHL debut. Firkus was an AHL All-Star last season, posting 56 points in 63 games.

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Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal suffered a calf tear on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15. Expected to miss "at least a month", he returned to practice with the team on Nov. 9.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh on Sunday. They are scheduled to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to game action on Thursday.

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