Preview: November 14 vs. Seattle

HELSINKI - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to become the first NHL team to improve to 4-0 in international games, as they go toe-to-toe with the Seattle Kraken again on Saturday.
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When: Saturday, November 14
Where: Veikkaus Arena
Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network, NHL Network (out-of-market) | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 15-3-2 (32 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 12
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Kraken Record: 9-7-1 (19 Points - 4th, Pacific Division)
Kraken Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 12