Recap: Aho, Välimäki Help Canes Down Kraken In Finland

HELSINKI - Sebastian Aho's two goals in his home country headlined the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday.
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Carolina wasted little time asserting its dominance in the battle, racing out to a 2-0 lead in the first frame. Nikolaj Ehlers got the scoring started with a seeing-eye wrister from range at 11:44, followed by an unsuccessful Seattle challenge for goaltender interference. On the ensuing power play, Aho brought the local fans to their feet by making it 2-0 on a perfect back-door dish from Jackson Blake.
Continuing to roll on the other side of the break, the Canes added to their lead near the midway mark of the game as Tampere, Finland native Juuso Välimäki delivered another jolt with a quick shot off a Logan Stankoven faceoff win.
Bookending the storybook showing in the third, Aho's second came off some tic-tac-toe puck movement with Andrei Svechnikov and K'Andre Miller, who teed up the Canes' alternate captain for a one-timer at 11:41.
Seattle ultimately got on the board with 6:45 to go, but Carolina's lead was safe in the hands of Brandon Bussi, who finished with 12 saves on 13 shots for his second win in a row.