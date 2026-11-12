Recap: Aho, Välimäki Help Canes Down Kraken In Finland

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour taking a trip down memory lane on a big day for Sebastian Aho...

“I’ve been fortunate to be with him since he came to the league. I remember his first practice and his development practice when he showed up. I remember talking to some of the guys and saying, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to make it,' just because he was just a kid. He was so little. He just willed himself into becoming the player he is. You knew it meant a lot to him. He doesn’t celebrate. You could see all week that we’ve been here; he’s just extremely happy, and he wanted to do what he did tonight, and that was great to see.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi on his experience today…

“It was awesome. Seeing all of my family there right away in the stands, it was pretty surreal. I got pretty excited hearing Fishy in the starting lineup too. That’s a pretty cool moment, people finally seeing him here. It was just a great night.”

Rod Brind'Amour showing some love to Juuso Välimäki...

“Really happy for him. We knew when we got him what he’d been going through with the injuries. Even last year, he played all year in the minors. He played really well; we just didn’t have a spot. This year, there was an opportunity and he’s just taken it. He’s really endeared himself to the group, the coaching staff, and everything. I think that was special for him to get that goal. He’s contributing and he’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi when asked how the team follows up that performance on Saturday…

“We want to play the same way. I don’t think we gave them much today. Unfortunately, we gave them one in the last period, but other than that, it was a pretty solid night for us. I think we followed our game plan pretty well, and we’ll try to do the same thing on Saturday.”