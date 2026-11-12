Preview: November 12 at Seattle

HELSINKI - Carolina Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall will play his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, as his team takes the international stage against the Seattle Kraken.
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When: Thursday, November 12
Where: Veikkaus Arena
Puck Drop: 12:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network, NHL Network (out-of-market) | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 14-3-2 (30 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 9-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Nov. 7
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Kraken Record: 9-6-1 (19 Points - 4th, Pacific Division)
Kraken Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, Nov. 7