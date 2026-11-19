RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by UNC Health, on Thursday, taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
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When: Thursday, November 19
Where: Lenovo Center
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network| Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 16-3-2 (34 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Nov. 14
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Canadiens Record: 13-5-4 (30 Points - T-2nd, Atlantic Division)
Canadiens Last Game: 3-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 18