After The Cup, Hall’s 1,000th Game Comes With New Perspective

RALEIGH, N.C. - Humility, often paired with self-deprecation, is frequent inside the Carolina Hurricanes’ locker room.

The two characteristics are usually even more prevalent when things are going well.

A two-goal performance? "I should've had a third."

Three regulation losses in 19 games to open the season? “We can be better.”

Yeah, sure, things are good, but the expectation is for them to be great.

Taylor Hall is no exception.

The forward, in his 17th season, is set to play his 1,000th NHL game Thursday as the Hurricanes return to the Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.

For many, it's a major milestone. Hall will become just the 423rd player in league history to reach it, and only the 25th first-overall pick to do so since the draft began in 1963.

In typical fashion, he's not making a big deal of it.

“If you go first overall, I feel like you’ve got to play a lot of games,” Hall said with a wry smile.

"Got to..."

Taken with the first choice by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Hall also quipped that playing his first game in the league at 18 was also a beneficial factor in him reaching 1,000 games at the age of 34.

But again, being 18 and in the league far from assures 1,000 appearances.