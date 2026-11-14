Projected Lineup: November 14 vs. Seattle

HELSINKI - The Carolina Hurricanes get their captain and the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner back in their lineup on Saturday when they wrap up their Global Series set against the Seattle Kraken.

Activated from injured reserve this morning, Jordan Staal has been on the shelf since suffering a calf tear during pre-game warmups on Oct. 11 in Philadelphia. On the cusp of returning for the past week, at yesterday's practice, he was back between Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis.

The trickle-down created a new combination of Taylor Hall, Mark Jankowski, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, with Eric Robinson on the outside looking in.

On the blue line, Alexander Nikishin slots in for Juuso Välimäki. Earlier today, Mike Reilly was placed on waivers.

Behind the cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov is in line to try for a 12th in 13 appearances.

11-1 in 12 games to start the season, the 27-year-old has been a rock for the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Of his dozen appearances, he has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of them.

See if the Canes can become the first NHL team to go 4-0 in international games at 1:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network or NHL Network (out-of-market).

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

Mike Reilly

Eric Robinson

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers (Staal), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Jankowski (Staal), and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. With the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.