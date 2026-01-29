Preview: January 29 vs. Utah

Whalers Night returns as Canes host Mammoth

LeadGraphic_2568x1444 (1)
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will sport retro threads for the third and final time this season when they host the Utah Mammoth for Whalers Night presented by Sandbagger.

---

When: Thursday, January 29

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 32-15-5 (69 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Jan. 24

---

Mammoth Record: 28-21-4 (60 Points, 4th - Central Division)

Mammoth Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 27

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • Brandon Bussi "won us the game" with 36 saves as the Canes downed the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday.
  • Seth Jarvis (1G, 1A) and Jalen Chatfield (2A) led the way with two points apiece, with William Carrier, Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov picking up the other goals.

Back In Time, One More Time...

  • After rocking green and blue in a pair of battles with the Colorado Avalanche Nordiques on Oct. 23 and Jan. 3, the Canes are back in their Whalers kits for the final time this season.
  • Going 1-1-0 against Colorado, Carolina is 7-1-3 in its throwback threads since first turning back the clock in 2018.
  • Sebastian Aho seems to enjoy going retro more than most — the Canes' alternate captain has lit the lamp in eight of the team's 11 total Whalers-clad contests over the years, including both games against Colorado this season and each of the last five old-school outings.

In Net...

  • The Canes have alternated starts between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen over the last five games. Andersen would be in line to start if that trend continues, but with four days since their last game, either netminder is an option.
  • Should the Canes go with Andersen, he'll look to help his team pick up a point in five straight appearances. Including his 19-save effort against Chicago on Thursday, Andersen is 2-0-2 in his last four outings.
  • Bussi has allowed just one goal in each of his last three outings. Notching his 19th win in 23 games on Saturday, Bussi has the chance to become the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 20 career victories in his next start.

On The Other Side...

  • Winning six of its last seven, Utah enters tonight's contest tied for the NHL lead in victories (10) and points (21) in January.
  • The Mammoth's success this month has come by committee, with five different players recording at least 10 points over their last 13 games. Clayton Keller leads the team in scoring both in that span and overall, with his 17 January points boosting his season total to 50 in 53 contests.
  • In net, Utah has relied heavily on Karel Vejmelka, who leads the league in wins (25) and has played the second-most games (40) behind Juuse Saros. His eight-game winning streak was snapped in Tampa on Monday, but with Vitek Vanecek getting the nod in Florida on Tuesday, it seems likely the Canes will face Utah's workhorse between the pipes this evening.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. Rod Brind'Amour told the media after practice on Jan. 21 that Robinson will be "out for an extended period," and further revealed on Jan. 23 that the forward will likely be out until the Olympic break.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) last participated in game action on Jan. 13 and is considered day-to-day. He returned to practice in a standard sweater on Jan. 28, with Rod Brind'Amour saying he's "hopeful" the blueliner can participate in tonight's game.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6 and has not played a game since then. He practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23, then skated in a standard sweater on Jan. 28.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months, but practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHALERS uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before traveling to Washington D.C. for Saturday's clash with the Capitals.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 31 @ Washington | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking
  • Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Los Angeles | 3:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

