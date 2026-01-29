Preview: January 29 vs. Utah

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will sport retro threads for the third and final time this season when they host the Utah Mammoth for Whalers Night presented by Sandbagger.

---

When: Thursday, January 29

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 32-15-5 (69 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Jan. 24

---

Mammoth Record: 28-21-4 (60 Points, 4th - Central Division)

Mammoth Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 27