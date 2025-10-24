Recap: Andersen Leads Canes To A Whale Of A Win

DENVER - Despite entering Thursday's game missing half their regular rotation of defensemen and losing two forwards during the tilt, the Carolina Hurricanes rallied around a herculean effort from Frederik Andersen to take a 5-4 shootout victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

It didn't take long for this retro-themed contest to look like the high-scoring hockey of the 80s, with both teams trading goals in the first five minutes. Putting Carolina on the board first, Eric Robinson picked the short-side corner on a rush chance at 3:07, but the Avs answered 57 seconds later through Valeri Nichushkin.

The rest of the first period, though, belonged to the Hurricanes. Striking for three goals in a span of 6:23, the visitors opened up a three-goal advantage thanks to a shorthanded breakaway marker from Seth Jarvis, a deflection from Sebastian Aho and some slick work in front of the net by Logan Stankoven.

As injuries, penalty trouble and a growing barrage of Colorado shots allowed the hosts to assert some territorial dominance in the final 40 minutes, the remaining Carolina skaters, their goaltender and their penalty kill put on quite a defensive show to keep their foe at bay, but the high-octane Avalanche still managed to climb back into the contest.

After cutting Carolina's lead to two goals in the second period, the Avs ultimately tied the contest with two more tallies in the final frame to force overtime.

Each team received a power-play opportunity in overtime, but neither could cash in, setting the stage for Jarvis to pot the only goal of the shootout.

At the other end, Andersen stymied all three Colorado shooters after posting a whopping 44 saves during regulation and overtime.

Stats & Standouts

  • Defenseman Joel Nystrom made his NHL debut on Thursday, skating 16:02 and registering two shots. He's the third Hurricane to debut this season, joining goaltender Brandon Bussi and his defense partner on Thursday, Charles Alexis Legault.
  • Thursday marked the first time Carolina has deployed three rookie defensemen since Apr. 9, 2016, when Noah Hanifin, Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin each suited up for the Canes.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis scored his ninth career shorthanded goal, moving into sole possession of the fifth-most SHGs in franchise history. He leads the Hurricanes with seven goals in seven games this season.
  • Jarvis (1G) and Sebastian Aho (1G) each stretched their point streaks to seven games on Thursday, becoming the third duo in franchise history to record a point in each of the team's first seven games alongside Ron Francis and Risto Siltanen in 1984-85 and Aho and Andrei Svechnikov in 2021-22.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen's 44 saves marked a new single-game high during his Hurricanes tenure.
  • Carolina went 7-for-8 on the penalty kill, each of which came in the final 40 minutes of regulation and during overtime.
  • The Hurricanes scored four goals in a first period for just the first time since Jan. 18, 2022 (5 at BOS).
  • Forwards William Carrier (lower-body) and Eric Robinson (upper-body) each left Thursday's win with injuries, while K'Andre Miller was a late scratch with a lower-body injury of his own. Rod Brind'Amour said postgame that it looks like Carrier and Robinson will be out "for an extended period," but was unsure of Miller's status.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Frederik Andersen's monster night...

“He was the reason we got two points, for sure. I don’t think we’ve ever given up that many shots or Grade A chances. It wasn’t even the shots. It was great scoring chances. He was phenomenal, and even in the shootout. He got us the two points.”

Frederik Andersen sharing his thoughts on the win...

"One (save) at a time. Just try to give us a chance for the next one, and obviously, we did a hell of a job on the penalty kill today. And obviously, it was nice to be in the driver's seat for a bit in terms of goals. They battled their way back, but we stuck with it and got the two points."

Rod Brind'Amour also touching on the penalty kill, which went 7-for-8 with a shorthanded goal...

“The penalty kill was what did it for us tonight. They got one, but when you hold that team to one with the talent that’s out there, and we actually got a shorty to basically make it even, that’s one of the other reasons that we got the two points.”

Jalen Chatfield on the group getting the job done with no Shayne Gostisbehere, no K'Andre Miller, and no Jaccob Slavin...

"At the end of the day, just go out and have fun and play the game. We've got a great team around - Charles and a few of the new guys coming up and playing some pretty tough teams over the last few days. I'm proud of those guys. I'm happy to have them and happy we know we have guys who can step up when we're down guys like that. We're missing some big players, but it shows our depth. It shows that in our organization, we have some really good key players."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to travel to Dallas post-game. They'll then close out their six-game road trip at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 25 at Dallas | 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

