Canes Activate Jaaska From Injured Non-Roster

Forward assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL)

jaaska_1-28

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Juha Jaaska from injured non-roster and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jaaska, 27, who has missed the first half of the 2025-26 season due to a lower-body injury, made his NHL debut last season on Jan. 2 at Florida. He registered four assists in 18 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The Helsinki, Finland native spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), recording 33 points (12g, 21a) in 53 regular-season games and one goal in two playoff appearances. He tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga (Finland) games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK.

