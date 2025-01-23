Preview: January 23 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in a row on Thursday when they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
When: Thursday, January 23
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300
-
Canes Record: 29-16-3 (61 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 21
-
Blue Jackets Record: 23-18-7 (53 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Jan. 22