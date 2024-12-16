Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook each posted two points apiece and Dustin Tokarski stopped 27 of 28 shots in his first NHL game in over 21 months, as the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 4-1 final at Lenovo Center on Sunday.
Carolina controlled play for much of the first period and was rewarded with a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Some penalties on both clubs led to a stop-and-start feel to the first few minutes, but Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis teamed up for a shorthanded strike at 8:28 to get the scoring started, as the latter fed the former with a perfect pass on a 2-on-1. In the final minute of the frame, William Carrier then doubled the lead with a tap-in from the crease on a Staal wraparound setup.
A back-and-forth second stanza saw Columbus cut the Canes' lead to one late in the frame, but Martinook restored the hosts' two-goal lead with a deflection of Staal's wrister from range with 2:44 to go. Carrying that momentum into the third, Jesperi Kotkaniemi unleashed a laser from the left circle on a rush chance at 6:19 of the final frame to make it 4-1 and seal Carolina's 19th win of the campaign.