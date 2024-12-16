Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour dissecting the win...

"I thought we were just solid, right? It wasn't spectacular. When you get ahead, I thought we played it right. Our goalie was great tonight. I thought he subtly made a few really good saves, especially early when we had six minutes of penalties to kill in the first period. There were a couple really, really quality chances and he allowed us just to keep playing and not get off our game. Then we got up by a couple and were in pretty good shape. I have to give credit to the Jordan Staal line. Just every shift, they were on it, and they obviously scored a big goal. That's what kind of drove us tonight."

Dustin Tokarski on how he went into today's team debut, his first game of any kind in over two weeks...

"Honestly, just like any other game. That's the way you have to treat it, at least for myself, anyway. Just do the work that got me to this point and try and translate it onto the ice tonight. Fortunately, it did. The guys played awesome and it was fun."

Jordan Martinook on how important it was for the team to have a performance like this one, after the way Friday night went...

"Obviously we've been trying to figure it out here a little bit. We'll have a good game, then have an off game. That (game) was more of how it looks and how we play. It was everybody pulling on the same rope. It's good to have those games and hopefully, we can build off of it, because we did a lot of good things..."