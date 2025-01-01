Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss In Columbus

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"First two goals, it was weird. We break a stick and go to the bench to get one, that leaves the guy wide open, it's just unfortunate. Second one, we run our goalie over - so you give them two goals, essentially, and that's tough to make up. We came back and had a lead, and then take a bad penalty and they bank one in off our foot. It's just some weird goals tonight that cost us."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's performance(s) away from home...

"It's obviously tougher playing on the road because you don't get quite the same matchups and whatever, but tonight, like I mentioned, just three tough goals that would never happen normally, we just got some bad bounces. But could we be better? Yeah. I didn't love the power play. After we scored the one, it was a little too stagnant. We have to have that killer instinct there to put the game away when we had our opportunity."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi on an up-and-down first period...

"I think we were sloppy early on. First period was not great from us, that's not the way we want to come out in the road games. We just need to figure out what's going on in the road games right now. We need a good start in every game, so we need to fix that first."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the team's struggles on the road...

"It's been happening for a while now. I think we just need to find a way out of it. Have the same mindset that we have in the home games, play hard, just keep it simple. I think that's going to be the key for our team."