Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a point on Tuesday but came out on the wrong side of the skills competition, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
An action-packed start to the contest saw both teams get on the board inside the opening 10 minutes. Hurricane terror Kirill Marchenko struck for his first of two in the period, but Carolina countered courtesy of Ty Smith on the power play.
Marchenko's eighth goal in nine games against the Canes had the home team in front going to the middle frame, but the visitors were able to push back from there. Jack Roslovic's 17th goal of the season and a backhand beauty from Jesperi Kotkaniemi catapulted Rod Brind'Amour's group into the lead heading to the finish.
However, in the final frame of regulation, Columbus evened things up 4:58 in and it felt like Carolina ran out of gas afterward. They were able to hang on until overtime and then force a shootout, but the Blue Jackets claimed victory after capitalizing on two of their four opportunities.
Pyotr Kochetkov took the loss in net, in what was just the second shootout of the season for the team.