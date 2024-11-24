Recap: Canes Earn Point In Columbus

Kochetkov injured in shootout loss

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes' first shootout of the season did not go their way on Saturday, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-4.

As the two teams traded turns lighting the lamp for the first six goals of the evening, it was a pair of puck management issues for Carolina that allowed Columbus to have the lead after 20 minutes. Goals of the two-on-one and breakaway variety sandwiched a Jack Roslovic tally in his return to his home city to start the contest.

However, at the end of 40 minutes, the Canes had flipped the script.

Jalen Chatfield tied the game with his second goal of the road trip 5:40 into the middle frame. Columbus regained the lead with a power-play tally shortly after, but Sebastian Aho responded on a subsequent Carolina man-advantage to again knot things up at three. Jackson Blake's sixth strike of the season then gave Carolina their first lead heading into the second break.

For most of the third period, it looked like the seven goals were all the offense that the evening had in store, but instead, with the extra attacker on, Columbus was able to get even one final time.

Forcing overtime, things went from bad to worse for the Canes in the extra session. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was run into by his own defender, forcing him out of the game.

Necessitating the services of Spencer Martin, "Spence" made one save against his former club in OT, but was unable to spoil their night in the shootout.

Sean Monahan scored in the top of the first round, securing the victory for the home team.

Stats & Standouts

  • Another night, another multi-point outing for Martin Necas. He now has 10 of those through 20 games. Conversely, he has been held without a point just three times.
  • Is it possible to quietly have 19 points in 20 games? Or is that just what is expected of Sebastian Aho now? Whichever side you fall on, the production is welcomed.
  • With another goal tonight, Jackson Blake remains just one back of Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov for the lead in goals by an NHL rookie.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour assessing his team's play on Saturday...

"We actually didn't play that poorly at all, I thought we played a pretty good game. We just gave them two goals to start the game. We just turned the puck over, go nose-to-nose on the defenseman, you can't do that. (When) you just give them breakaways out of their own zone, that's what kills you. So now we're down two goals. In the NHL, that's hard to do, and we still almost pulled it out. (Our) guys fought back, got ahead, they (Columbus) made a nice play on that last goal, real nice pass. Got to overtime and had our looks, but it just didn't happen."

Rod Brind'Amour on Kochetkov leaving the game in overtime with an apparent injury...

"Obviously we already have one goalie down, this is not ideal, that's for sure. I don't know where we're at with that, we'll see, it didn't look great. We'll find out I guess at some point."

Jalen Chatfield on scoring for the second time in three games...

"I just try to go out, compete and just do my job every night. When (the goals) come, they come; if they don't, as long as I'm digging in every night and trying to help the team win, I'm happy with that. That's all of our jobs, to come prepared and help the team win."

Martin Necas on a busy week ahead against some top teams...

"We've got lots of games here. (We will) do a little gym, a little recovery and go back home, enjoy the day (tomorrow), then (get) back on track. We've got some tough games coming up and we should take it as a challenge. It's always fun to play against these teams and we'll show our best."

What's Next?

The Canes will return to Raleigh post-game and are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to game action on Monday when they host the Dallas Stars.

Next Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

