Recap: Canes Earn Point In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes' first shootout of the season did not go their way on Saturday, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-4.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

As the two teams traded turns lighting the lamp for the first six goals of the evening, it was a pair of puck management issues for Carolina that allowed Columbus to have the lead after 20 minutes. Goals of the two-on-one and breakaway variety sandwiched a Jack Roslovic tally in his return to his home city to start the contest.

However, at the end of 40 minutes, the Canes had flipped the script.

Jalen Chatfield tied the game with his second goal of the road trip 5:40 into the middle frame. Columbus regained the lead with a power-play tally shortly after, but Sebastian Aho responded on a subsequent Carolina man-advantage to again knot things up at three. Jackson Blake's sixth strike of the season then gave Carolina their first lead heading into the second break.

For most of the third period, it looked like the seven goals were all the offense that the evening had in store, but instead, with the extra attacker on, Columbus was able to get even one final time.

Forcing overtime, things went from bad to worse for the Canes in the extra session. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was run into by his own defender, forcing him out of the game.

Necessitating the services of Spencer Martin, "Spence" made one save against his former club in OT, but was unable to spoil their night in the shootout.

Sean Monahan scored in the top of the first round, securing the victory for the home team.