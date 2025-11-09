Recap: Canes Hold Off Sabres For Third Straight Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the game and seeing his team finish strong despite Buffalo's late push...

“I thought it was a solid first two periods, we were really playing well. We didn’t really give up a ton, and then their talent [came through] eventually. It was kind of like you were waiting for it to happen. They’re down a few, they can just start winging it, and I think that’s when they get real dangerous as you see. There’s some really high-end players over there. But I did like our last couple of shifts, I thought that was good shutdown [play], and obviously great play by Jarvy to seal it."

Charles Alexis Legault on scoring his first NHL goal...

“Feels great. You dream of scoring one since being a kid, so being able to get one tonight was a great feeling.”

Joel Nystrom describing the play that led to his first career point...

“I saw I got a little bit of space there, so I tried to beat my forward. I saw KK coming from the blue line, and then he did a really good shot, so I have to thank him too.”

Rod Brind'Amour on Legault and Nystrom's first points, and rookie contributions throughout the season...

“We don’t judge their games based on that, but those are nice little bonuses for them. Both guys have been solid, right? Like I’ve said, we’ve asked a lot of them, throwing them in there for so many minutes against top, top-end players, and I think all three of them - Nikishin’s in the same boat for me - they’re all new to the league, and they’re hanging in there.”

Andrei Svechnikov on staying positive after struggling to score in the early portion of the season...

“Sometimes when it doesn’t go your way, there’s lots of negativity, but you’ve got to stay positive and sometimes, maybe, don’t care. Because I know what kind of player I am and what I can do, just waiting for that moment.”