Recap: Canes Hold Off Sabres For Third Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - A quartet of multi-point performances paced the Carolina Hurricanes' 10th win of the campaign on Saturday, a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Lenovo Center.
It took exactly five minutes for the Hurricanes to open the scoring, as Andrei Svechnikov forced a turnover in the defensive zone, called his own number through the neutral zone, then deftly dished to Sebastian Aho for a one-time finish past Alex Lyon.
The Sabres found an answer before the first intermission, but Carolina responded with two more tallies in the second stanza. Svechnikov broke the deadlock with his second point of the night, denting Buffalo's league-leading penalty kill with a one-time blast at 4:34. Jesperi Kotkaniemi then doubled the lead seven minutes later, wiring home a slick setup from Joel Nystrom, who posted his first career point on the play.
The Canes continued to pour it on with a breakaway marker from Eric Robinson just 29 seconds into the third, a goal that would prove crucial as the Sabres gradually chopped Carolina's three-goal lead down to just one with more than half the period to play. But the hosts buckled down, and back-to-back empty-net daggers - one from Seth Jarvis and one from Charles Alexis Legault for his first NHL goal and second point of the night - secured the Hurricanes' third straight trip to the win column.
In net, Pyotr Kochetkov moved to 2-0-0 on the year with 19 saves on 22 shots.