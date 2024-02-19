Preview: February 19 vs. Chicago

Canes return home to open a three-game week at PNC Arena

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Monday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

When: Monday, February 19

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 32-17-5 (69 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, February 17

Blackhawks Record: 15-37-3 (33 Points, 8th, Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday, February 16

Last Time Out

  • The Canes picked up a second win in as many nights on Saturday as they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 3-1.
  • Spencer Martin was exceptional in his second start with the team, stopping 29 out of 30 - including weathering the storm during a hectic first period.
  • A shorthanded goal just 19 seconds into the third period by Seth Jarvis proved to be the game-winner, as the team ended their three-game road trip with a back-to-back sweep.

Jordan, Jordo, and Jarvis

  • No line was better on Carolina's three-game road trip than Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, and Jordan Staal.
  • Combining for 11 points in the trio of contests, both Jarvis and Staal enter tonight with three-game point streaks.
  • As for Martinook, his eight goals in the calendar year lead all Canes skaters.

Perfect Penalty Kill

  • Carolina's PK had yet another flawless night on Saturday in Vegas, killing off both shorthanded instances.
  • Since the start of December, they are 91-for-99, a league-best 91.9% during that time.
  • They have held the opposing power play scoreless in 14 of their last 18 games, and they have allowed multiple power-play goals just once in their last 35 games.

Back Home

  • Rod Brind'Amour's group has posted a 17-6-4 record on home ice this season, tied for the seventh-highest home points percentage (.704) of any NHL team in 2023-24.
  • The Hurricanes have earned a point in 15 of their last 19 home games and went 4-1-0 on their recent five-game homestand (1/25-2/10). Overall, they have posted a 15-4-1 record over their last 20 games.

Franchise History For Slavin

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • Pyotr Kochetkov had the night off on Saturday, as Spencer Martin filled in admirably once again. With that being said, it feels likely that the team will want to turn back to Kochetkov this evening to ensure he doesn't go stale.
  • Kochetkov is 10-3-2 with a .925 save percentage since December 12.
  • He is also 1-0 against the Blackhawks in his career, picking up his first NHL shutout against them on November 14, 2022.

On The Other Side

  • The Blackhawks currently have the worst record in the NHL, but they received the welcomed return of first overall draft pick Connor Bedard this past week. Returning from a broken jaw, the 18-year-old phenom has been every bit as advertised when healthy, producing 36 points in 41 games.
  • Bedard's offense is sorely needed, as even with him in the lineup, the team averages just 2.08 goals per game, 32nd among all teams in the league. Their defense unfortunately is not much better, allowing the fifth-most goals per game on average (3.49).
  • Their power play also ranks 32nd at 12.2% and their penalty kill sits 25th at 77.5%.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and joined the team for a full practice for the first time on February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday before returning to game action on Thursday against the Panthers.

