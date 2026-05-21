Projected Lineup: ECF, Game 1 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - It will be business as usual tonight for the Carolina Hurricanes as they open the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center.

Returning to play for the first time in 12 days, the group will look to once again show that a long layoff between series is no issue. Off for a week between Rounds 1 and 2, the team quickly moved on from a four-game sweep of the Senators to a four-game sweep of the Flyers.

Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake have been the driving force offensively for Carolina, combining for 31 points during the 8-0 run.

On the back end, the Canes have allowed two goals or fewer in all eight games, thanks to some strong defensive work and astute goaltending from Frederik Andersen. The 36-year-old leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a .950 save percentage and 1.12 goals against average.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.