Canes 'Amped Up' On Eve Of Eastern Conference Final

"I think we've been doing all the right things here, staying sharp physically, and [getting] a bit of a mental break..."

5.20.26 Aho

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time in 12 days, the Carolina Hurricanes will play hockey tomorrow.

Adding a new layer to the rest versus rust debate, the team set the modern NHL record for the longest wait for their next series. Just the fourth club in league history with a double-digit total from the end of one series to the start of the next, they joined the 1919 Canadiens (12), 2003 Mighty Ducks (10), and 2019 Bruins (10).

Having made quick work of both the Senators and Flyers, now, on the other hand, they'll go toe-to-toe with an organization on the complete other side of the equation. Montreal arrives at the Eastern Conference Final after needing seven games to eliminate both the Lightning and Sabres.

Rest versus momentum, rather?

"I feel like we're watching video of ourselves for four or five days, maybe, I don't know, it feels like 10 days," Jordan Martinook said with a laugh. "We're feeling pretty good about ourselves there, and now it's focusing in on what they do and what we're gonna need to do to be successful against them. I think for the most part everybody's watching the games and got nothing else to do, so we're watching, we're pretty in tune with what they've got going on."

Going over Montreal's details at today's practice, the group feels both prepared and keen for a long-awaited return to game action.

"You're going to be amped up either way, it's playoff hockey," Sebastian Aho reasoned of the size of the gap between games. "We had something similar between Round 1 and 2. Obviously, it wasn't quite as long, but still a break. I think we've been doing all the right things here, staying sharp physically, and [getting] a bit of a mental break for the first few days. We've kind of ramped it up again this last little stretch, and we'll be ready tomorrow."

Canes Practice Lines & Pairings (5/20)

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Kochetkov
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Reilly
 
Deslauriers - Kotkaniemi
 
 

Know Your Foe...

Carolina and Montreal met three times during the regular season, with Martin St. Louis' roster claiming victory in all three. The only Eastern Conference team to sweep the Canes during the campaign, it's a reflection of a club that's been on the rise for several seasons and has proven worthy of being one of the last four teams standing.

"We don't want that trend to continue," Rod Brind'Amour said of the losses. "They're a better team [than they were]. I think they've gotten better. That's kind of the obvious answer. I hope that doesn't translate."

Given the amount of time between series, there was no shortage of time to analyze what went well and what didn't during the trio of meetings.

"I thought we actually played pretty well in those three games. We go back through them, and if you really break it down, their best player was unbelievable in those three games, or at least two of them," Brind'Amour continued. "You definitely learn a little bit from them, but I think, just in general, their team has gotten better. That's obvious. They wouldn't be here if they weren't."

Take your pick of who Brind'Amour was referencing when calling out Montreal's best player.

Was it goaltender Jakub Dobes, who turned in a .922 save percentage in five games against Carolina this season? Selke Trophy finalist and 101-point scorer Nick Suzuki? 51-goal scorer Cole Caufield? 22-year-old unicorn Juraj Slafkovsky, who had five points in three games against Carolina? Rookie sensation Ivan Demidov? 2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson?

You get the gist, it's a talented group.

"They had a great season. They're a good team, obviously. They're a high-pressure team. They're fast. They've got a good goalie. They've got a good power play. They don't give you much time, and they make it hard on you to get anywhere on the ice and get moving forward. That's what good teams do," Jordan Staal said with appreciation.

The youngest roster to advance to the conference finals in 33 years, the Habs are not being overlooked by their opponent.

"There's no reason why we wouldn't see them do as well as they have in the playoffs, because the way they play is a playoff, grinding game, and it showed in those first two series and against two good teams that they beat. It's going to be a great challenge," Staal continued.

Earning victory will require Carolina's best.

"I think they play a pretty good stress game, similar to us. They got the puck out pretty clean, and they have high-skill guys that can make you pay," Sean Walker chimed in. "We're going to try and limit their chances, keep them off the power play, and stick to their game."

Staying out of the box will certainly be key for a variety of reasons.

As Carolina averages being shorthanded five times per game in these playoffs, Montreal's power play is converting at a 25.0% clip through 14 games.

"They've been dynamic. They've got dynamic players. All five of those guys, in their own right, are elite at what they do. Then you put them out together in those roles, and I think they feed off each other really well," Brind'Amour said of the Canadiens' man advantage. "They're in sync and at the end of the day, power play is about skill, and they have it."

Carolina knows it'll have to avoid a parade to the penalty box to be successful, but it'll still have to continue to play a hard game, including getting to the difficult areas of the ice.

The Canes felt they did so in the most recent meeting between the two sides, which came on Mar. 29 in Raleigh. Although it still stands as Carolina's most recent regulation loss, the Canes recorded 100 shot attempts that night (NatStatTrick), tied for the most by any team in a game this season.

"I think they have a goaltender that's playing really good. They limit a lot of chances to the perimeter. They do a good job of clogging up the zone there in the middle. So we're going to look to obviously get inside that, get more guys at the net, pucks, and bodies," Walker added. "If we're getting 100 shots per night, things are going to go in our favor."

What's Next?

The Canes are expected to hold a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. inside Lenovo Center on Thursday morning.

The action will get underway tomorrow at 8 p.m. on TNT, truTV, and HBO MAX.

News Feed

Eastern Conference Final Preview: Canes vs. Canadiens

Canes To Face Canadiens In 2026 Eastern Conference Final

Canes Announce 2026 Conference Final Schedule

Conference Final Matchup To Feature '06 Throwback

Eastern Conference Final Dates Set

NHL Announces Eastern Conference Schedule Scenarios

Canes Using Break To Reset Mentally, 'Sharpen The Knife'

Canes Eye 'Another Level' In Eastern Conference Final

'Seamless Fit' Makes Jankowski's Extension An Easy Decision

Canes Sign Cerrato To Three-Year Contract

Round 2 Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers

Canes Sign Mark Jankowski To Two-Year Extension

Conference Final Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Walker's 'Whirlwind' Baby Arrival Leads To Unique Opportunity For Canes Fans

Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers In OT, Advance To ECF

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 4 at Philadelphia

Preview: Round 2, Game 4 at Philadelphia

Canes Leaning On Lessons Learned As Opportunity Knocks In Game 4