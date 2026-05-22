Canes To Send 125 Kids To Mentorship Summer Camp Through Grant To Nate McMillan Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the team has donated $50,000 to send 125 kids to a mentoring camp run by the Nate McMillan Foundation, as part of the Hurricanes’ special playoff grant initiative. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation is providing a donation to a deserving nonprofit during each round of the 2026 NHL playoffs that the Hurricanes reach and has thus far donated $150,000 through three rounds.

“This grant means 125 kids will have the opportunity to attend a mentorship camp that can truly change their lives,” said Daniels. “The Nate McMillan Foundation is helping these young men build confidence, make healthier choices, and prepare for a successful transition into adulthood, and we’re incredibly proud to help create that opportunity for kids in our community.”

Guided by dedicated mentors, attendees of the overnight Mentorship Camp will participate in impactful breakout sessions focused on social skills, etiquette, leadership development, financial literacy, and open rap sessions, while also engaging in team-building activities, learning from locally and nationally recognized speakers, and sharing daily meals together to foster connection, growth, and community. The camp is held at New Life Camp in North Raleigh.

"Raleigh gave me the foundation for who I am today, and I feel a responsibility to pour back into this community by mentoring and supporting young boys who need guidance, opportunity, and someone who believes in them. This grant will allow 125 boys to attend summer camp where they will grow through mentoring, life skills and team building. I want these young men to Dream it, Commit to it and Do it. It will be life-changing for these kids, changing the direction of their futures," said Nate McMillan.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation made similar grants during the first and second rounds of the playoffs. The Foundation’s First Round grant will allow hundreds of families of children needing medical treatment to be hosted and supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle. The HEARTest Yard was selected for the Second Round grant, ensuring pediatric heart patients across North Carolina receive care, connection, and support when they need it most.

About Nate McMillan Foundation

The Nate McMillan Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by former NBA player and coach Nate McMillan to support boys and young men affected by fatherlessness. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the foundation focuses on mentorship, personal development, education, health, and community engagement for youth ages 10–18. Its programs include mentoring camps, career development events, literacy initiatives, wellness resources, and support for mothers raising young men. The organization’s mission is to empower young men with the tools, values, and guidance needed to lead positive, purposeful lives and successfully transition into adulthood. For more information about the Nate McMillan Foundation please contact Executive Director Wanda Thomas at [email protected].

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. Since the Foundation's inception in 1997, more than $17 million has been donated in grants and in-kind support to youth-serving organizations. For more information on the Foundation, please click here or contact Amy Daniels at [email protected].