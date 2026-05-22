Chicago Wolves Advance To Calder Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Final

Primeau, Unger Sorum shine as the team advances to the AHL's final four

5.20.26 Wolves w Bug

© Nicolas Carrillo/Grand Rapids Griffins

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Another round, another victory for the Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Punching their ticket to the Western Conference Final on Thursday, the Wolves (Central Seed #2) upset the Grand Rapids Griffins (Central Seed #1), AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, in the fourth game of a best-of-five series.

Winning the first two contests on the road, Spiros Anastas' group put themselves in a great position as the battle shifted to Rosemont. Dropping Game 3 in overtime, forward Noah Philp had two goals in a close-out Game 4 response.

As for the series as a whole, Felix Unger Sorum was the star offensively, posting three goals and three assists in the four games, including the Game 2 overtime winner. Since making his NHL debut with the Canes on Apr. 14, he's produced four goals and seven assists for a total of 11 points in 12 games for the Wolves (regular season + postseason).

Highlighted by a combined 75 saves in Games 3 and 4, Cayden Primeau continued his fantastic season in net, moving his playoff save percentage to .924.

An impressive victory for the young Wolves group, Grand Rapids was considered one of the league's powerhouses after starting the season with a historic 29-1-1-1 record.

The Wolves will now face the Colorado Eagles (Pacific Seed #1), AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, in a best-of-seven series for a trip to the Calder Cup Final.

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