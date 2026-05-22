Brind'Amour, Canes Expect Game 2 Bounce Back

RALEIGH, N.C. - After running amok through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final was a wake-up call of sorts for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Having held both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers to two or fewer goals in all eight games, it took the Montreal Canadiens just 8:11 to surpass that total.

A jarring turn of events after Seth Jarvis opened the scoring inside the opening minute, a counterpunch just 27 seconds later was the first alarm. Three more goals before the first intermission had the Lenovo Center bewildered.

"I think it was just a lack of awareness and just us not being ready to go right from the puck drop," Jarvis explained frankly post-game.

Perhaps even more stunning than the actual score was how Montreal went about their attack. In the blink of an eye, they transitioned from evading Carolina's patented forecheck to working through the neutral zone with speed and creating a dangerous chance.

From odd-man rushes to clean looks all alone on Frederik Andersen, the opportunities were something hardly seen afforded by Carolina all season long.

"Anytime you give up five breakaways in a game, there's something going on," Jarvis continued. "It's just tightening it up. You can't give a team like that, any team really, a team with that much offensive skill that many chances and expect not to get burned. When you start out like that, it's going to be tough to climb back."