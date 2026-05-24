Ehlers' Latest Exceptional Evening Sends ECF To Montreal Even

"He's a special talent, and it was on full display..."

5.24.26 Ehlers

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes aggressively pursued top free agent Nikolaj Ehlers last July, Saturday night was the exact type of reason why.

Dynamic, game-altering players are hard to obtain, and for a team that had its share of troubles scoring goals in its seven previous playoff runs, the standout Dane was someone who could help in that department.

Possessing the speed, skill, and smarts to make an already strong roster that much better, all of those attributes were on display as he helped his new club earn a 3-2 victory at Lenovo Center in Game 2, equalizing the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

"(He's) been unbelievable. It's awesome. He's so fast out there. (He) makes unbelievable plays with the puck," defenseman Jaccob Slavin reviewed after Ehlers closed out the contest 3:29 into overtime. "Obviously, on that first goal he had, you see the skill that he has. He's been a great addition for us, and we need him to keep doing that."

While the game-winner rightfully deserves a large portion of the attention, the Canes wouldn't have been in the bonus frame without a must-see effort from Ehlers in the second period. As Slavin rimmed a puck out of the defending end with some zip, it hopped from a board battle to a streaking No. 27 in the neutral zone.

"It was a two-on-two, and I was trying to cut across and see if I could drop it to Jordo. I kind of missed a step, and I think it was (Cole) Caufield; he came over pretty good. At that point, I couldn't drop it, and I just tried to get it towards Jordo, [and] toward the net pretty quick," the winger described.

Getting the puck into the zone with speed is beneficial. Having the courage to not only work to the middle of the ice, but to try and dance between two star players like Caufield and Lane Hutson is another. But, again, that's what the Canes were hoping for when they inked Ehlers to a six-year contract: a player who could take them to a new level.

The grand finale is what took Ehlers' night from good to great, though.

After Montreal's third-period response to his first goal of the contest, the Raleigh crowd was on eggshells, not knowing if the series was about to head north of the border all square or if there was a possibility they were watching their home club for the final time this playoff run.

They didn't have to wait long to get their answer.

In a contest where doing all of the little things right was especially harped on, at least from the Carolina side as they tried to flip the page from a 6-2 wake-up call in Game 1, this time around, the Canadiens were the ones left wishing something had gone differently.

Habs forward Oliver Kapanen had the puck on his stick just beyond the red line, but instead of getting it deep, defenseman Jalen Chatfield negated his attempted chip and spun play the other way.

“Chatty got it, and I saw Janks and Robbie were coming towards the bench side, so I thought, ‘I’m going to try and pick up some speed and go to the other side to see if I can create some space and some room to get it and skate,’" Ehlers explained.

Taking the pass from Jankowski and moving into the zone, again, with pace, Ehlers intentionally wasted no time.

"I just tried to get some speed and get the puck off my stick as quick as possible and try to surprise the goalie," he reasoned. "Seeing that go in, [and] seeing how the fans reacted was pretty cool.”

Jubilation among 18,819 commenced, and the first-year Hurricane had emerged with a timely goal in one of the sport's biggest settings.

"You could see (his talent) as soon as he got here, from day one. He's a special player. He's so fast, he's so skilled," Jankowski said. "Easiest assist of my life on that one, just poke it to him in the neutral zone and let him do the rest. It's awesome to be able to watch someone like that."

Ehlers left not only the Caniacs impressed, but also his teammates.

"His nickname is Fly for a reason. He's a special player. It seems like he gets faster when he gets the puck, which is really not easy to do. He made a couple of really special plays tonight," Eric Robinson added.

The first player in franchise history to post multiple hat tricks in his first season with the team during the regular season, Rod Brind'Amour expressed gratitude for having a player of Ehlers' caliber in his lineup.

"It makes you that much tougher to play against. We've got a guy that, we don't have to change our game, but now you add that piece in there, and all of a sudden, we're more explosive. There's a guy that can win the game for you," Brind'Amour pointed out.

"I think that's an important element. Especially in a game like this, where it's tight and then we need a goal. He's got the ability to basically do it himself. Obviously, that's pretty important... He's a special talent, and it was on full display tonight."

After a decade in Winnipeg, a change of scenery was certainly a risk for Ehlers, but nights like Saturday mark another tally in the box of it being the right decision.

"Coming to a new place, it was the first time in my career, and it's been great so far. It's been special," Ehlers said with a smile, post-win. "The city has been great, the guys, the organization, so to be able to do this at home, in front of our crowd, was special. I felt everything out there, so that's one I'm not going to forget."

But the job's not finished, and that's not lost on him.

One of Ehlers' principal reasons for signing with the Canes was to win it all, something they haven't done yet. Last night's win does propel them that much closer.

"Of course, when you sign with a new team, every single year you want to win the Stanley Cup, and you want to have a chance at that. When I signed here, I knew what a great team they had. I've been playing against this team for 10 years, and that was something that excited me. We're in the Eastern Conference Final right now," he said.

"The scoring depth that we have is something that we've had all year, and especially in the playoffs, is huge. Robby gets that first one. In the second round, it was all Stanky's line. We've all got to get it going, and it's going to be different players at different times, and different games. We've just all got to keep working and playing the right way. That's the only way we'll continue playing."

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