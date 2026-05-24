Ehlers' Latest Exceptional Evening Sends ECF To Montreal Even

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes aggressively pursued top free agent Nikolaj Ehlers last July, Saturday night was the exact type of reason why.

Dynamic, game-altering players are hard to obtain, and for a team that had its share of troubles scoring goals in its seven previous playoff runs, the standout Dane was someone who could help in that department.

Possessing the speed, skill, and smarts to make an already strong roster that much better, all of those attributes were on display as he helped his new club earn a 3-2 victory at Lenovo Center in Game 2, equalizing the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

"(He's) been unbelievable. It's awesome. He's so fast out there. (He) makes unbelievable plays with the puck," defenseman Jaccob Slavin reviewed after Ehlers closed out the contest 3:29 into overtime. "Obviously, on that first goal he had, you see the skill that he has. He's been a great addition for us, and we need him to keep doing that."

While the game-winner rightfully deserves a large portion of the attention, the Canes wouldn't have been in the bonus frame without a must-see effort from Ehlers in the second period. As Slavin rimmed a puck out of the defending end with some zip, it hopped from a board battle to a streaking No. 27 in the neutral zone.

"It was a two-on-two, and I was trying to cut across and see if I could drop it to Jordo. I kind of missed a step, and I think it was (Cole) Caufield; he came over pretty good. At that point, I couldn't drop it, and I just tried to get it towards Jordo, [and] toward the net pretty quick," the winger described.

Getting the puck into the zone with speed is beneficial. Having the courage to not only work to the middle of the ice, but to try and dance between two star players like Caufield and Lane Hutson is another. But, again, that's what the Canes were hoping for when they inked Ehlers to a six-year contract: a player who could take them to a new level.